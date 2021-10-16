CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready! Ain't Too Proud Dances Back to Broadway

Broadway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJelani Remy and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" Get ready 'cause here they come! Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations returns to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with a special gala performance. As previously announced, the show stars Nik...

www.broadway.com

New Haven Register

Actors of Indian descent proud to lead Broadway's 'Aladdin'

NEW YORK (AP) — As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin.” Both are of Indian descent, and in the animated movie, they saw people who looked like them. That shared love has gone full-circle this month...
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘Hadestown’ ushers Broadway back to the Kennedy Center in style

A previous version of this article misstated the last name of actor Belén Moyano. The article has been corrected. The last line of “Hadestown” says it all. “We’re gonna sing it again and again,” declares silver silk-suited Levi Kreis, playing the evening’s narrator, Hermes. Yes indeed, they’re singing again in...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Ain't Too Proud

"Aladdin" star Michael Maliakel on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 17 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Broadway Producers on How It Feels to Be Back

When your entire industry comes to a halt, it makes you grateful for every step of the recovery process. That’s what Lia Vollack had to say about the experience of returning to Broadway. At the New Generation of Producers panel at Variety Legit: Return to Broadway presented by City National Bank, she said, even though Lia Vollack Productions’ “MJ the Musical” hasn’t opened yet, getting the chance to rehearse again after pandemic interruptions feels “magical.”
THEATER & DANCE
People

Ain't Too Proud Marks Return to Broadway and Celebrates Temptations Singer Otis Williams

Ain't Too Proud made its return to Broadway on Saturday in honor of original Temptations member and special guest Otis Williams' 80th birthday. The hit musical, which tells the story of The Temptations' rise to fame, reopened on Broadway at the Imperial Theater in New York City. The reopening also coincided with Williams' upcoming birthday on Oct. 30, and to mark the occasion, the cast sang "Happy Birthday" to the iconic musician.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
neworleanslocal.com

Ready to Dance

We know you’ve missed experiencing the thrill of movement set to music with fellow dance lovers in the darkened splendor of the Mahalia Jackson Theater, but we are excited to let you know that Dance is Back in New Orleans…. are your Ready To Dance?. The New Orleans Ballet Association...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
laborpress.org

‘Six’ Brings New Music Back to Broadway

New York, NY – “Six” is the first original musical of the fall 2021 Broadway season and it is a joy. It was scheduled to open in March, but had to shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. The captivating story revolves around the six wives of Henry VIII, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Green Valley News and Sun

Like Broadway, Shoestring Players back on stage

On March 27, 2020, “The Good Doctor” was slated to open at the Community Performance & Art Center. Two weeks before, our theater went dark, along with theaters across the country. And we all experienced a year and a half like none other. But finally, CPAC and the Santa Cruz...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Broadway.com

Dig Into Chicken & Biscuits With the Show's Stars & More on The Broadway Show

Charlie Cooper, Paul Wontorek, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Alana Raquel Bowers on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 24 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Watch the Cast of Ain't Too Proud Perform the Hits of The Temptations in Times Square

Matt Manuel, Jawan Jackson, Jelani Remy, Nik Walker and James Harkness. Audiences better get ready because Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is back! On a recent episode of Good Morning America, the cast took to Times Square to perform an epic medley of three of the biggest hits of The Temptations. Check out the video below to see Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks perform “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.” The Tony-nominated musical resumed performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 16.
MUSIC
Broadway.com

The Phantom of the Opera's John Riddle on Getting Sappy as the Show Readies for Reopening

John Riddle was six months into his stint as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny in The Phantom of the Opera when Broadway shut down. Now, 18 months later, he's getting ready to return to the stage when Broadway's longest-running musical resumes perfomances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper met up with Riddle outside the theater to talk about the anticipation leading up to reopening and his renewed appreciation for Broadway's longest-running show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Jagged Little Pill Resumes Broadway Performances

Lauren Patten in "Jagged Little Pill" You oughta know Jagged Little Pill is officially back on Broadway! The musical, which featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, resumes performances on October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tony winner Lauren Patten returns to the role of Jo along with newcomers Heidi Blickenstaff...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Terrence McNally: Celebration of Life to Be Held on Broadway in November

Broadway will honor the late playwright Terrence McNally next month. Terrence McNally: Celebration of Life will take place on November 1 at 4PM ET at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. McNally's husband, producer Tom Kirdahy, posted the information on Facebook saying "Over...
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues Extends Broadway Performances Again

Lackawanna Blues has been extended again. Star and creator Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo show will now play through November 12 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre. Opening night was delayed due to a back injury sustained by Santiago-Hudson. Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill...
THEATER & DANCE
10 Tampa Bay

Straz Center prepares to welcome back Broadway shows

TAMPA, Fla — If you're a big Broadway fan, get ready to once again watch all of your favorite musicals at the Straz Center. After closing its doors during the pandemic, the performing arts theater is now welcoming guests back to watch famous musicals such as "Tootsie", "Cats", "Frozen" and many more.
TAMPA, FL
Broadway.com

Tony Winner Ari'el Statchel Departs The Visitor at the Public Theater

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari’el Stachel will no longer appear in the previously announced new musical The Visitor at The Public Theater. In a social media announcement posted on October 20, the theater said "The Public Theater and Ari’el Stachel have made a mutual decision that he will step away from The Visitor and his role in the production. We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari well in his future endeavors."
THEATER & DANCE
Houston Chronicle

Ready sets, go! A sprint to restart Broadway

NEW YORK - Back and forth across the country Frank Swan flew for months this spring and summer, dusting off all the dormant "Hamiltons": a "Hamilton" due to restart in Los Angeles, another "Hamilton" in Tempe, Ariz., a "Hamilton" in Atlanta and a "Hamilton" in San Francisco. Sets for these touring and sitting productions had to be retrieved from warehouses and storage trucks; backstage motors and wheels and audio equipment had to be retested and fixed.
THEATER & DANCE
case.edu

From Playhouse Square to Broadway: Theater is back!

I think we can all remember where we were and what we were doing when the world seemed to stop on March 12, 2020. The 41 theaters of Broadway received the news that their shows would be shutting down while in the middle of matinee performances and the performers had to finish their acts with heavy hearts. The coming days would be filled with uncertainty. The beating heart of live theater is the connections actors make with their audiences, so finding ways to perform without them was going to be extremely difficult.
BROADWAY, OH

