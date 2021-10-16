CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death at Timonium bowling alley

By Chris Montcalmo
 8 days ago
TIMONIUM, MD—Detectives in Baltimore County are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night.

At just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Bowlero in the 2100-block of York Road, and found 48-year-old Anthony Cooper suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say that there was a dispute between Cooper and other subjects at the bowling alley prior to the shooting.

At least one suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

As homicide detectives continue to investigate this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

