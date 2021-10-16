CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Officially Announces Signing Of Wrestler

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Moriarty is officially All Elite. AEW announced on Twitter that Moriarty has signed with the company. He took a loss to Bobby Fish on last night’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage in...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Announce Birth of Daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo

Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her and Travis Browne's first child together, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in April 2019 that Rousey was taking time away from her wrestling career with WWE to begin a family with Browne. Two years later, the couple confirmed they were expecting. The...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Joey Janela
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cesaro Teases Brock Lesnar After Indefinite Suspension From WWE

Cesaro is regarded as one of the most criminally underrated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. He has consistently shown why he is one of the best in-ring performers in the company. Now it seems he even sent had a hilarious response for Brock Lesnar getting suspended. It...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Wrestler#Combat#Aew Rampage#Lsg#Theleemoriarty
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another City Name To Banned Words List

WWE has a list of banned words that they don’t want spoken on their programming. It seems that another city name found its way onto their list. In case you need a refresher, the latest list of banned words includes: “Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word ‘push’ and ‘being over,’ babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder.” Interestingly enough, Goldberg used “kill” in his promos directed at Bobby Lashley throughout their entire Crown Jewel program.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Issues Response To Eric Bischoff’s Criticism of His WWE vs. AEW Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Bischoff said the following about AEW President Tony Khan during his recent 83 Weeks podcast:. “If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can, focus on that.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Eva Marie WWE RAW Status Update

Eva Marie is reportedly filming a movie, but it looks like a RAW appearance was nixed earlier this month. Eva has not appeared on WWE TV since being attacked by Shayna Baszler on the September 27 RAW. WWE then announced that Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow.
WWE
PWMania

What’s Next For Cody Rhodes?

When Cody Rhodes requested his WWE release in 2016, diehard fans applauded him, as they knew he had much more to offer to the sport than the minimal opportunities that were given to him in the Vince McMahon empire. Rhodes, an amateur wrestler in his youth, spent a decade under WWE contract in some form or fashion, breaking into the business in the developmental system before he spent several years on the main roster with varying degrees of success. His ambitious exit from WWE eventually led to him as the original leader of All Elite Wrestling when the group launched in 2019. However, Rhodes, a stellar performer, was recently subjected to boos from the AEW crowds so what happened?
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With The Company

It’s been over two years since AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT, and the company has come a long way since then. One of the stars who has been with the company since the early days is Scorpio Sky, and he recently confirmed during an interview with PWInsider that he signed a deal that will keep him with AEW for five more years.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former AEW Champion Signs Long Extension With Company

Stick around for a bit. Despite the success that it has had, AEW has not been around all that long. We are still more than six months away from AEW’s first ever event, meaning that they do not have the deepest history to date. AEW has come a long way, but they have a much longer way to go. Now we know someone who is going to be around for the next stretch.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

“Buy In” show announced for lead in to this week’s AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan announced that a special “Buy In” show will air on YouTube prior to this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Khan revealed the news while on the Moose and Maggie Show on WFAN in New York. The “Buy In” show will air live on AEW’s YouTube channel starting at 9pm EST. The show will go head-to-head with the second hour of WWE Smackdown and will feature Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish in singles matches.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Confirms Signing Five-Year Extension With The Company

During a recent interview with PWInsider, AEW star Scorpio Sky discussed the growth that All Elite Wrestling has seen lately under the helm of Tony Khan. Sky commends his boss for having a vision and sticking to it, leading to some unforgettable moments on TV. “I wish I knew what...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star To Debut As Masked Wrestler In New Tag Team?

It looks like Cody Rhodes is set to perform as a new character under a mask in AEW. AEW has announced that a new tag team called “Too Fast Too Fuego” will debut at Sunday’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, FL. The team includes Fuego Del Sol and an un-named masked partner who looks a lot like Rhodes.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy