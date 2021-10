Fred Dimyan finds himself in pretty good shape heading into the holiday season, with more than half of his shopping done entering September. Dimyan knows more than many about what can go right and wrong shopping online, as CEO of the Norwalk firm Potoo Solutions, which companies hire to keep an eye on people selling their products on Amazon and other websites to ensure they are not ripping off customers, and so damaging the brand. (A potoo is a bird in the Amazon rain forest with camouflage plumage to match the stumps and branches on which it perches.) Dimyan shares a few tips on what to think about as you wrap up (or begin) any online shopping.

