The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to embark on a new season. New things always spark opportunity and that’s what these Cavs have in front of them. This new Cavs team has added several new players to the team and yet are still very young and don’t have a ton of experience, especially when it comes to winning consistently. Even so it’s that new fresh-air smell that has fans of the team ready to cheer them on as the team starts the season playing the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener. Let’s discuss a couple of preseason predictions.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO