CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How the Grizzlies can avoid a Ben Simmons situation with Ja and JJJ

By Jacob Ellerbee
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do the Memphis Grizzlies avoid a Ben Simmons situation with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson, Jr.?. Everyone has watched the Ben Simmons situation in Philly slowly spiral out of control, so how do the Memphis Grizzlies keep our two...

bealestreetbears.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Ja Morant
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#The Grizzlies#Jjj#The Memphis Grizzlies
NBC Sports

Why Rivers reportedly dropped F-bomb in Simmons meeting

The Sixers' relationship with Ben Simmons turned particularly icy this summer as the DPOY runner-up froze out his teammates and the organization in search of a trade. One of the most pivotal parts of the summer saga was a reported meeting in Los Angeles between Simmons' camp and the Sixers' front office, in which Simmons said he intended to never play for the Sixers again. It was definitely a point of no return, and a meeting that sounded like it could've been contentious.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers gives update on Sixers’ side of Ben Simmons situation

As rumors continue to fly that Ben Simmons might be willing to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Doc Rivers gave an optimistic update on the situation Monday. Rivers confirmed that he has spoken to Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, but not to the player himself. The coach added that the Sixers have wanted Simmons back all along, and that he isn’t worried about the reception the All-Star will get from teammates if he does report to camp.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Will Ja Morant become the Memphis Grizzlies first superstar?

Going into his third season, the Ja Morant appears poised to make The Leap. Can he be the player the Grizzlies have never had?. On May 14, 2019, I spent the majority of my day thinking about a 6.6 percent chance. The NBA Draft Lottery was that night, and those were the odds that the Memphis Grizzlies would receive the number one pick, and in all likelihood, Duke super-prospect Zion Williamson. The odds were far greater that the Grizzlies would surrender their pick to the Boston Celtics. The pick was top-7 protected, and the Grizzlies were No. 8 in the draft order. They probably weren’t even going to even be players in this draft, but maybe, just maybe, we’d get some good fortune, and have our chance a potential franchise-defining player, one the Grizz could build around as they left the glory days of the Grit-N-Grind era behind.
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Watch Ja Morant hit his head on the backboard on this block

It’s no secret that the Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most athletic players in the league in Ja Morant. The third-year point guard is the next generation’s version of Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose. Still, it’s easy to forget just how athletic he is. Through preseason basketball, we saw...
NBA
CBS Philly

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub In Northeast Philadelphia Offering Half-Priced Cheesesteaks Until Ben Simmons Is Traded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If there are two things Philadelphia is known for it’s the die-hard sports fans and our cheesesteaks. Now a local steak shop is taking part in the Ben Simmons saga. Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub on Linden Avenue in the city’s Torresdale neighborhood says its patrons are fed up with Simmons, so they decided to start a countdown until he’s out of town. They are counting down the days with half-price cheesesteaks.
CBS Philly

Report: Ben Simmons Expresses To Sixers ‘He Wants To Play But Isn’t Prepared Mentally’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been an eventful start to the NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers as drama continues to unfold surrounding Ben Simmons. Simmons met with head coach Doc Rivers and his teammates on Friday morning and told them he is not mentally ready to play with the team, reports say. Sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons reported to the team’s shootaround on Friday morning and has expressed he wants to play but isn’t mentally prepared. The source tells Shams that Simmons spoke with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the entire team Friday and accepted that everyone needs to...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Seth Curry on Ben Simmons Rumors: 'He’s a Grown Man, and He Can Do Whatever He Wants'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry doesn't need an explanation from teammate Ben Simmons regarding the star's holdout. "I know his reasoning and what he wants to happen," Curry said Wednesday. "I'll be able to see from when he steps on the floor where his head is at. I don't feel like he needs to explain anything to me. He's a grown man, and he can do whatever he wants."
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

168K+
Followers
359K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy