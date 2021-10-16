How the Grizzlies can avoid a Ben Simmons situation with Ja and JJJ

Going into his third season, the Ja Morant appears poised to make The Leap. Can he be the player the Grizzlies have never had?. On May 14, 2019, I spent the majority of my day thinking about a 6.6 percent chance. The NBA Draft Lottery was that night, and those were the odds that the Memphis Grizzlies would receive the number one pick, and in all likelihood, Duke super-prospect Zion Williamson. The odds were far greater that the Grizzlies would surrender their pick to the Boston Celtics. The pick was top-7 protected, and the Grizzlies were No. 8 in the draft order. They probably weren’t even going to even be players in this draft, but maybe, just maybe, we’d get some good fortune, and have our chance a potential franchise-defining player, one the Grizz could build around as they left the glory days of the Grit-N-Grind era behind.

