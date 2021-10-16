CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE RAW Matches Announced For Monday

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced a loaded line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, which will be the go-home for Crown Jewel. It was announced during SmackDown that RAW will be headlined by Charlotte Flair defending the...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bleacher Report

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11

WWE is currently setting up the card for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 21, but it also has Survivor Series to worry about next month. The past week has seen management announce the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments that will culminate with the finals in Saudi Arabia, so we have been seeing various quarterfinal matches for the men and women.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
CNET

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

The main event is up next. Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship after a whirlwind triple threat. The audience was heavily into the finish to the WWE Championship match, but this is by far the most excited they've been for anything on the show. All three women were given superstar reactions as they were announced for the match.
WWE
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Jinder Mahal
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Dolph Ziggler
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Cesaro Teases Brock Lesnar After Indefinite Suspension From WWE

Cesaro is regarded as one of the most criminally underrated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. He has consistently shown why he is one of the best in-ring performers in the company. Now it seems he even sent had a hilarious response for Brock Lesnar getting suspended. It...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Eva Marie Is Missing From WWE For A Special Reason

That’s your explanation. Wrestlers are some of the more versatile performers that you will see in any form of entertainment. In addition to all of the athleticism that comes to wrestling a match, wrestlers have to make fans believe in what they are presenting. That is rather complicated and hard to pull off, and it would make sense to have wrestlers get attention for their efforts. Now it seems to be paying off for a wrestler as a result.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Champion#Combat#Smackdown#The Raw Women S Title#Raw Women
PWMania

Tony Khan Issues Response To Eric Bischoff’s Criticism of His WWE vs. AEW Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Bischoff said the following about AEW President Tony Khan during his recent 83 Weeks podcast:. “If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can, focus on that.”
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE CROWN JEWEL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.
WWE
PWMania

Eva Marie WWE RAW Status Update

Eva Marie is reportedly filming a movie, but it looks like a RAW appearance was nixed earlier this month. Eva has not appeared on WWE TV since being attacked by Shayna Baszler on the September 27 RAW. WWE then announced that Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Planning A Retro RAW Episode

WWE is set to hold a Retro RAW episode soon. It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the next special Retro RAW episode will air in January 2022. There’s no word on the exact date for the return of Retro RAW, or where the event will be held, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
PWMania

Video: WWE Swaps Women’s Championships Between Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is your new RAW Women’s Champion, and Charlotte Flair is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Lynch went into tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX as the blue brand champion, while Flair went into the show as the red brand champion. Changes from the 2021 WWE Draft officially went into effect today, which means Flair is now a SmackDown Superstar, and Lynch is now a RAW Superstar. WWE held a Women’s Title Exchange segment to close SmackDown, which saw Flair and Lynch switch their respective titles.
WWE
PWMania

What’s Next For Cody Rhodes?

When Cody Rhodes requested his WWE release in 2016, diehard fans applauded him, as they knew he had much more to offer to the sport than the minimal opportunities that were given to him in the Vince McMahon empire. Rhodes, an amateur wrestler in his youth, spent a decade under WWE contract in some form or fashion, breaking into the business in the developmental system before he spent several years on the main roster with varying degrees of success. His ambitious exit from WWE eventually led to him as the original leader of All Elite Wrestling when the group launched in 2019. However, Rhodes, a stellar performer, was recently subjected to boos from the AEW crowds so what happened?
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy