Environment

Clear skies with chilly temperatures tonight

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
fox13memphis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight skies are clear with chilly conditions with lows into the 40s. Sunday the fall weather...

www.fox13memphis.com

Comments / 0

wevv.com

Threat of Thunderstorms Sunday Night into Monday

On Sunday, most of the day will be precip free. It will be in the late evening hours when the clouds move back along with the threat of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 with strong south winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your 3 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy by late afternoon with winds from the South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area just after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the line of storms should...
ENVIRONMENT
#Clear Skies
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

