Julie Green, renowned painter and art professor at Oregon State University for the past two decades, has died, the Washington Post reported Friday. The Post said: “Green, a wide-ranging artist whose paintings also examined gender roles, wrongful conviction, animal abuse and their own colorful life — from a childhood in Japan to a teaching post in Oregon — was 60 when they died Oct. 12 at their home in Corvallis, Ore. Their brother, Scott Green, said that Professor Green died by medically assisted suicide under Oregon’s Death With Dignity Act.”

OREGON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO