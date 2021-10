Forward Daryl Dike has found the back of the net in each of the Lions’ last three matches, including a stoppage-time game-winner against D.C. United in the side’s last outing. Dike trails only Nani (9) on the side with six goals this season, now with 14 goals in his MLS career. Dike’s stretch of three-consecutive contests with a goal matches the longest stretch of consecutive games with a finish by a Lion this season, with Nani having done so two separate times from April 23-May 8 and June 19-25.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO