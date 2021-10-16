CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head...

BBC

Sudan protests: Tens of thousands march against military

Tens of thousands of supporters of Sudan's transitional government marched around the country as rival protesters continue to demand military rule. Deep divisions between military and civilian leaders are threatening to derail the transition to democracy. They agreed to share power in the aftermath of the 2019 overthrow of long-serving...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Pressure Mounts in Italy to Dissolve Neo-Fascist Group After Riots

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 "Green Pass" mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using violence...
PROTESTS
evalleytimes.com

Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
PROTESTS
dailynewsen.com

Multitudinarian demonstration in Rome to say never more fascism

A demonstration that is envisioned from a multitudinarian will march today through the center of Rome to protest against fascism and request the illegalization of movements arising from that ideology as Forza Nuova, a week after some of its members violently assaulted the headquarters of the main Italian union, The CGIL, during a protest antivacuna that degenerated in hard clashes with the police in the capital of the country.
PROTESTS
Benito Mussolini
US News and World Report

Neo-Fascists Exploit 'No-Vax' Rage, Posing Dilemma for Italy

ROME (AP) — An extreme-right political party's violent exploitation of anger over Italy's coronavirus restrictions is forcing authorities to wrestle with the country's fascist legacy and fueling fears there could be a replay of last week's mobs trying to force their way toward Parliament. Starting Friday, anyone entering workplaces in...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
Vice

Fascist Leaders Arrested After Anti-Vax Mob Storms Hospital in Rome

Pressure is growing in Italy for the government to ban the neofascist Forza Nuova (New Force) party, after the far-right group played a major role in violent anti-vax protests in Rome over the weekend in which mobs stormed a hospital emergency department and a trade union headquarters. Italian police said...
PROTESTS
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
WTNH.com

Thousands rally in Sudan’s capital to demand civilian rule

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in the streets of Sudan’s capital city Thursday, demanding a fully civilian government as the relationship between military generals and pro-democracy groups deteriorated over the country’s future. As crowds swelled in separate marches in Khartoum, protest organizers said that security forces had attacked...
PROTESTS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Tens of thousands in Orban rally in Hungary capital Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies that have led to challenges to his power both in Hungary and the European Union.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh India and Germany to call for measures that prevent dangerous levels of warming and take account of the plight of the world's poorest, who are particularly hard-hit by climate change.Thousands of mostly young people rallied at Berlin s iconic Brandenburg Gate, with many carrying banners calling on the next German government to place greater emphasis on tackling climate change.Three parties, including the environmentalist Greens, are negotiating to form a coalition government following the Sept. 26 election that saw outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc come second.The Union bloc is not part of those talks, though Merkel is expected to attend the U.N. climate talks next month in her role as head of a caretaker government.___Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956. Taking aim at the European Union Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and ally Poland during recent clashes over rule-of-law issues to Soviet-era hostility. The "EU speaks and behaves to us as and the Poles as if we were enemies", he said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

Anna Salton Eisen found the old pictures — wallet-size, black-and-white images of Jewish prisoners who survived the Holocaust — in a folder her late father, George Lucius Salton, kept most of his life.The Texas woman recognized the names of some of the teens and young men from stories her father told. For three years, the baby-faced captives lived among the dead and dying in barracks and boxcars as Nazi captors moved them from Poland to France to Germany. The skeletal friends said a tearful Kaddish — a Jewish prayer of mourning — after learning their parents had died in...
SOCIETY
AFP

Germany to increase controls as far-right activists target Polish border

Germany's interior minister on Sunday said the country would increase controls on the border with Poland, as police broke up an armed group of far-right activists trying to prevent migrants from entering. Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that 800 police had already been deployed on the German-Polish border to help deal with a recent increase in migrants crossing into Germany from Belarus. "If necessary, I am ready to reinforce this even more," he added. Police on Sunday broke up around 50 activists from the radical far-right group "The Third Way" (Der III. Weg), which had called for its members to gather to take action against migrants seeking to cross the border from Poland.
POLITICS
The Independent

Far-right French politician Zemmour moves ahead in presidential polls

A new poll has put far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour ahead of Marine Le Pen to reach the second round of next year’s French presidential election in April.If replicated, it would leave Mr Zemmour, a polemicist talk show host, facing incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a run-off for the French presidency.The rise of Mr Zemmour in opinion polls has rocked long-held expectations that the vote would be a rerun of 2017's contest between Mr Macron and perennial far-right National Rally figure Ms Le Pen.Friday's poll by Ipsos Sopra Steria for French newspaper Le Monde is the second to put Mr Zemmour...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trial opens against Italy's Salvini for blocked migrant ship

Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing in 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily keeping the people onboard at sea for days. It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister from 2018-2019 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League. Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests. He has...
EUROPE
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS

