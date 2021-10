The electric revolution is gaining momentum, and as it does so, the need for automakers to present world-first technology and features as a way of differentiating themselves from their closest rivals becomes ever greater. BMW's way of getting there is by experimenting with the implementation of new tech on its Neue Klasse platform. This new platform will support the next generation of electric vehicles, which the automaker says will look unique in order to be easily identifiable by customers.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO