A first edition of the debut Harry Potter book in the series by J.K. Rowling was just sold for $38,000 by a British man with a stake in the character’s good name. Indeed, one Harry Potter, 33, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, has sold his well-loved copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (released in the US as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”), which he received as a gift from his father in 1997 — the year the book was released.

