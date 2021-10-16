CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bwoglines: Sir David Amess Edition

By Emma Boone
Bwog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world grieves after the death of Sir David Amess. Happening in the World: Sir David Amess, a Conservative Member of Parliament, died earlier today after being stabbed at a church. He was talking with constituents. Upon investigation, a knife was found at the scene and a 25-year-old was arrested. Though...

Grazia

Tributes Pour In After Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies In A Stabbing

Tributes are pouring in after the tragic news that Conversative MP Sir David Amess has died after a stabbing attack this afternoon. He’s been lauded as a hugely dedicated MP, with a career in politics spanning nearly four decades, and has been described by Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, as ‘decency personified’. Boris Johnson said he's 'one of the most kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.'
newschain

Family ‘absolutely broken’ by murder of Sir David Amess

The family of murdered Sir David Amess have urged people to be tolerant and “set aside hatred” as counter-terrorism officers investigate the Conservative MP’s killing. In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police Sir David’s family said they are “absolutely broken” after he was attacked while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
Bwog

Bwoglines: Return To The Limelight Edition

Jack Ma is back in action. Happening in the World: After disappearing from public view over the last year, Alibaba Founder, Jack Ma has been seen meeting with business associates in Hong Kong over the last few days. In the days before the initial public offering of his company, Ant Group—Ma had delivered a speech in Shanghai where he criticized China’s financial regulation system for stifling innovation. In response, the Shanghai Stock Exchange had suspended the IPO two days before it was due to happen, and begun a massive crackdown on technology companies in China (Reuters).
Shropshire Star

Sir David Amess: Long-serving MP and city status campaigner

Sir David was not shy in ensuring questions he asked Government ministers included his long-running campaign to make Southend a city. If you ask anyone in Parliament for their first thoughts about Sir David Amess, it is fair to say the words Southend and city would be involved. The Conservative...
Shropshire Star

Sir David Amess stabbing latest in a series of attacks on MPs

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency in June 2016. The stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is the latest attack on MPs in their constituencies, including the murder of Jo Cox. The country was rocked when the 41-year-old Labour MP for Batley and Spen was shot...
Bwog

Bwoglines: Koala Vax And Other Facts Edition

Why yes, the koalas too are getting vaccinated. Happening in the World: As a part of a clinical trial, 400 Australian koalas will be vaccinated against chlamydia in an effort that will play a significant role in the long-term survival of the species. Each koala will receive one dose of the vaccine and will be microchipped before being released into the wild. Notably, the most recent estimate of koala populations calculated that there were only around 330,000 koalas left in Australia. Since chlamydia often causes infertility in koalas, the hope is that this vaccine will improve the survival of the species by increasing its rates of reproduction (CNN).
The Independent

The by-election to replace Sir David Amess should be uncontested

When the by-election was held in Batley and Spen to return an MP to replace Jo Cox after her murder five years ago, the main parties refused to contest it, allowing Tracy Brabin, the Labour Party candidate, a free run. Although nine fringe candidates stood in the by-election, Ms Brabin was elected with 86 per cent of the vote.
The Independent

British scientists ‘frozen out’ of EU research due to Brexit row, MPs warn

A delay in the UK’s participation in EU research programmes because of a row about the Brexit deal is beginning to hurt British science, MPs have warned.A report by the European Scrutiny Committee said UK academic institutions are being “frozen out” of key projects on the continent while London and Brussels continue to argue about Northern Ireland.In December, the EU provisionally agreed to the UK participating in its new research and space programmes, including the flagship Horizon Europe fund and the Copernicus Earth observation project.However, final approval from Brussels is tied to the outcome of Northern Ireland protocol negotiations, according to...
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
