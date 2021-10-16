Bwoglines: Sir David Amess Edition

Why yes, the koalas too are getting vaccinated. Happening in the World: As a part of a clinical trial, 400 Australian koalas will be vaccinated against chlamydia in an effort that will play a significant role in the long-term survival of the species. Each koala will receive one dose of the vaccine and will be microchipped before being released into the wild. Notably, the most recent estimate of koala populations calculated that there were only around 330,000 koalas left in Australia. Since chlamydia often causes infertility in koalas, the hope is that this vaccine will improve the survival of the species by increasing its rates of reproduction (CNN).

