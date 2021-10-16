As Walmart continues its legal battle over discrimination charges, a lawyer accuses the company of repeatedly failing to accommodate disabled workers

Q: Last February I became infected with COVID-19. I felt lousy for a couple of weeks, and then improved, but I never really got better. I feel tired most of the time, my arms and legs hurt and, especially after several hours of work, I have a really hard time concentrating. I was out of work on unpaid leave for a couple of months, then worked from home, less than full-time until the end of July, when my boss insisted I return to the office. I have really struggled since then, and am on the verge of being terminated for repeated tardiness. I have asked my boss if I couldn’t go back to working from home. My schedule wasn’t 9-to-5, but I was able to take breaks when the fatigue overwhelmed me. He said I need to find a way to deal with my issues because he wants me to be available during regular business hours. If I have to work a regular shift at the office, I know I’ll be fired in no time. Any advice?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO