PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s something so many need but cannot afford. With the pandemic impacting numerous families, from job loss to change in insurance, people are living without dental care. Without that care, serious health conditions are possible. More than a thousand volunteers, including dentists and nurses, are helping families for two days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for a free dental clinic. People KDKA talked to say this care is something they haven’t seen in years. There are many reasons why people choose not to go to the dentist, like the high dollar amount and the work they need...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO