VIGRUE 304 Stainless Steel Flat Assortment Washers Hardware Set 300pcs $8.49

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 10 days ago

Amazon has the VIGRUE 304 Stainless Steel Flat Assortment Washers Hardware Set 300pcs for...

techbargains.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

This multi-tool knife makes stainless steel sexy

NEWS – A few days ago I posted about the Kershaw multi-tool knife because I wanted to feature some multi-tools that make the knife the main feature. Today I have another one for you. it’s the Swiss+Tech Multitool Knife that has 13 tools in a very pocket-friendly form factor. This multi-tool features all stainless steel construction with a stone-washed anti-slip grip and a small carabiner built into the end of the handle. There’s also a back lock that will safely keep the tools in place when in use. The tools include a knife, wood/metal file, large flat screwdriver, medium flat screwdriver, small flat screwdriver, rope cutter, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, wire stripper, box cutter, and a glass breaker. You can add one to your EDC for just $17.99 (save 5% more by clipping the coupon on the product page) on Amazon.
LIFESTYLE
leitesculinaria.com

Stainless Steel Measuring Cup and Spoon Set

Whether you are cooking, baking, or just trying to make the perfect marinade, precise measurements make all the difference. That’s why this 15-piece Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cup and Spoon Set is perfect for your favorite wet and dry ingredients. Speaking of cooking, baking and marinades…. We have a...
RECIPES
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What is a Stainless Steel Chain and Its Uses

Stainless steel is a material that has iron as its main component, along with chromium and nickel. This combination makes the steel resistant to rusting, corrosion, and tarnish. A stainless steel chain is made of links that are either welded or linked through pins or rivets. The links are made of the same alloy as with stainless steel bars, rods, plates and wire. They come in several shapes, including round, square, half-round (semi-tubular), flat mesh (rectangular interwoven links), and hollow link (hollow center with a solid welded octagon on the end). This is ideal for all jewelry and medical applications, such as chains for eyeglasses, pens and pencils.
MANUFACTURING
KDVR.com

Best stainless steel olive oil dispenser

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which stainless steel olive oil dispensers are best?. Peppery tasting and loaded with good-for-you fats, olive oil is one of nature’s greatest gifts to eaters across the globe. Whether you routinely use olive oil for cooking or save the best varieties of it for a final spicy swirl in soups, on pasta or in salads, the best stainless steel olive oil dispenser can help you cook (and eat) in style.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Umpool 30W 3000-Lumen LED Floor Lamp (3000K-6000K) $28.49

Amazon has the Umpool 30W 3000-Lumen LED Floor Lamp (3000K-6000K) for a low $28.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "ASVZ39US" (Exp 10/27). This is originally $56.99, so you save 50% off list price. 8.66 inches head ,68.89 inches tall. 30 watt power saving LED light. 50000h, high quality lights can...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Lenovo T210 15.6" Laptop Shoulder Bag $10.99

Amazon has the Lenovo T210 15.6-inch Laptop Shoulder Bag for a low $10.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $19.99, so you save 45% off list price. Water-repellent fabric and clean, streamlined design. Integrated laptop compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6" Separate internal pockets can hold...
CELL PHONES
techbargains.com

Fangor 10" Dual Car Headrest DVD Player w/ 2 Mounting Brackets $99.99

Amazon has the Fangor 10" Dual Car Headrest DVD Player w/ 2 Mounting Brackets for a low $99.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "JG8YV96B" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $199.99, so you save 50% off list price. 10" display; 1024x800 resolution. 2800mAh high-capacity rechargeable lithium battery. Multimedia formats support; USB...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Graywind Smart WiFi Motorized Zebra Blinds (Custom Size) from $158.39

Amazon has the Graywind Smart WiFi Motorized Zebra Blinds (Custom Size) from $158.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "12TBG4GW" (Exp 11/18). This is originally $179.99, so you save $21 off list price. 90% blackout, alternating sheer & 3" slats combination. Alexa & google enabled, voice control precisely. Remote control &...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

PDS03B 800W Electric Drywall Sander w/ 12x Sandpapers $44.99

Amazon has the PDS03B 800W Electric Drywall Sander w/ 12x Sandpapers for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "IZD29TYC" (Exp Soon). This is originally $90, so you save 50% off list price. 360° Rotating Sanding Disk & LED Light. 800W high power motor; Includes 12x...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

KIWOEN Universal Socket Tool (Fits 1/4" to 3/4") $7.49

Amazon has the KIWOEN Universal Socket Tool for a low $7.49 after Coupon Code: "6FMHCL7B" (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $15, so you save 50% off list price. Multi socket tool can replace the whole socket wrench set. Fits 1/4"...
SHOPPING
bestproducts.com

The 8 Best Washer and Dryer Sets That You Can Rely On

Whether you’re about to undergo a major laundry room renovation or your appliance just kicked the bucket, a washer and dryer set is a critical part to getting laundry done. Buying new appliances is a big decision to make, though. They’re expensive, heavy, and can’t be easily returned in the unfortunate event you don’t like them.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Cphst Unisex 3-Temperature Heated Vest w/ 10000mAh Battery $51.50

Amazon has the Cphst Unisex 3-Temperature Heated Vest w/ 10000mAh Battery for a low $51.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "GYYQGHHE" (Exp 10/24). This is originally $85.99, so you save 40% off list price. Latest carbon fiber and imported high-quality TPU heating film design. Equipped with super...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Sun Joe SWJ802E 9.4FT 6.5A Electric Pole Chainsaw $52

Amazon has the Sun Joe SWJ802E 9.4FT 6.5A Electric Pole Chainsaw (Gray) for a low $52.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $75, so you save 31% off list price. Perfect for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs. Telescoping pole extends to 9.4ft providing plenty of reach. Multi-position head cuts at...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Rockpals RP081 60w Portable Solar Panel $102.99

Amazon has the Rockpals RP081 60w Portable Solar Panel for a low $102.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "M4F2Y5JZ" (Exp 10/31). This is originally $189.99, so you save $87 off list price. Mono-crystalline. 18V/3.3A (max) DC charging output. Parallel cable can connect two same solar panels. Included:...
ELECTRONICS

