VIGRUE 304 Stainless Steel Flat Assortment Washers Hardware Set 300pcs $8.49

NEWS – A few days ago I posted about the Kershaw multi-tool knife because I wanted to feature some multi-tools that make the knife the main feature. Today I have another one for you. it’s the Swiss+Tech Multitool Knife that has 13 tools in a very pocket-friendly form factor. This multi-tool features all stainless steel construction with a stone-washed anti-slip grip and a small carabiner built into the end of the handle. There’s also a back lock that will safely keep the tools in place when in use. The tools include a knife, wood/metal file, large flat screwdriver, medium flat screwdriver, small flat screwdriver, rope cutter, Phillips screwdriver, can opener, wire stripper, box cutter, and a glass breaker. You can add one to your EDC for just $17.99 (save 5% more by clipping the coupon on the product page) on Amazon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO