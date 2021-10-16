CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if the Moderna booster shot isn’t approved? A look at Israel

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to 120,000 Palestinian workers who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine about six months ago in Israel have lost their Green Passes, which allow them to enter restaurants, bars and cafes without proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told The Jerusalem Post that people who were...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 6

Greg
7d ago

if you are vaccinated unless you are immune compromised you probably do not need a booster. at least not with Moderna it is a much larger dose more than 3 times the dose that of Pfizer for example. which, is also most likely why the side effects are. worse.

Reply
4
Guest
8d ago

not only is moderna not approved... but several companies have banned it because of the health problems people were experiencing....

Reply
3
