CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rider Strong Reveals ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Made a ‘Totally Inappropriate’ VHS Video for Wrap Party

By Stephanie Webber
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ltnjf_0cTHBo2K00
Rider Strong and Will Friedle Shutterstock (2)

But where’s the footage? Boy Meets World may have been a family show, but the cast’s wrap party video is probably a bit more than PG-13.

‘Boy Meets World’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“In the final season of the show, we did this video. [Me and Will Friedle] came up with this idea for the wrap party. Like, ‘Hey, let’s go around and pretend it’s 10 years later and shoot a “Where Are They Now?” for the cast of Boy Meets World,’” Rider Strong exclusively told Us Weekly. “This little project was going to be maybe a week’s worth of work and ended up being, like, a 10-minute video.”

Strong, 41, and Friedle, 45, who played Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews on the sitcom, respectively, didn’t cheap out on props either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO7un_0cTHBo2K00
Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We got all this makeup and hair. … I had dreads. Everybody was in it,” Strong explained. “We never wanted to release it because it’s totally inappropriate. There’s lots of inappropriate jokes and a lot of inside jokes in there. But we showed it at the wrap party. We had so much fun making that. It’s still one of the favorite things I’ve ever worked on. It’s like my first directing gig, because I was making this fake documentary.”

The Cabin Fever actor has no idea who has the original copy, but he thinks “some of it got leaked online” eventually.

“It was on VHS. We made a desk copy for the cast and crew. There’s probably a lot of the cast who wouldn’t really want that out there,” he added. “You might be able to find parts of it. It’s not for everybody.”

’90s Stars: Where Are They Now?

Strong and Friedle became close on the series, to the point where they’d often ruin takes while filming. “It’s insane. I could make Will break with just — he knows when I’m about to lose it and I can’t hold it together. You can see the corners of my mouth about to curl and he falls apart,” he recalled to Us. “It actually took a little while for Will and I to become as close as we are. It wasn’t until the last three or four seasons of the show that we started hanging out. He was older when the show started. He was 16 and I was 13. But I think once I got out of high school, I graduated a little early, so the last couple of years I was going to college and Will and I started hanging out. And we’ve just maintained our friendship. He’s one of my oldest and best friends. Basically, every two weeks, we are on the phone. Even during the pandemic we’re constantly brainstorming and helping each other with projects and writing things together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nn1S9_0cTHBo2K00
The cast of the the 1990s ABC sitcom ‘Boy Meets World,’ including (L-R) Ben Savage, Matthew Lawrence, Betsy Randle, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Maitland Ward, and Lily Nicksay attend the ATX Television Festival opening night red carpet in 2013 in Austin, Texas. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Boy Meets World, which ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000, also starred Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, William Daniels, Betsy Randle and William Russ. In 2015, Strong would appear in a few episodes of Disney Channel’s reboot, Girl Meets World, which starred Savage, 41, and Fishel, 40.

“I remember when we came back and I was talking to [creator] Michael [Jacobs] because he was trying to kind of brainstorm where Shawn is. I said, ‘You know, I don’t know if Shawn is super comfortable around kids. Like, how to deal with a teenager,'” he explained. “And so we really leaned into that for the first couple of times Shawn was on the show and that became Shawn learning how to connect with Maya [Sabrina Carpenter], who of course is sort of like the [female] version of Shawn, right? Like, the troubled kid and wrong side of the tracks. And I just loved working with Sabrina. She’s so talented and such a great actor.”

Strong, who also directed a few episodes of GMW, thinks that Shawn is “finally” in a good spot in his life. But his time as Shawn Hunter is probably behind him now.

“I had already finished/stopped acting completely. So when they asked me to come back I was like, I’m going to do this bit. I’ll say goodbye to acting and I really want to focus on directing,” he explained to Us. “Saying goodbye to Shawn for me was also saying goodbye to an acting career. So I would like to think he’s happy.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

Addison Rae May Soon Eclipse Kim Kardashian in Complaints With Future 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Addison Rae may be following in the steps of Kim Kardashian. Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut. During her opening monologue, the SKIMS owner poked jabs at her affinity of wealthy men and her estranged husband Kanye. She also referenced the OJ Simpson scandal, her skits included her in a spoof of The Bachelorette and holding court as her older sister Kourtney featuring younger sister Khloe in a legal dispute where she roasts her family. Now, Rae is reportedly in talks to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early as Sid & Nancy: See Photos

Halloween isn't until next weekend, but that isn't stopping Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian from celebrating a little early. The newly engaged couple shared photos of their spot-on costumes as ill-fated punk-rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The blink-182 drummer wore a black leather jacket, spiky black wig and Sid's signature padlock necklace to embody the Sex Pistols bassist, while Kardashian wore a sheer fishnet shirt over a black bra with a curly blonde wig to dress up as the rocker's girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES
Blueridgenow.com

'Bachelor Party' actress and '80s music video star Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for 1980s rock music video star Tawny Kitaen was revealed on Wednesday – five months after her death at age 59. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to several media outlets that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, a common type of heart disease. Other significant factors included mild coronary atherosclerosis and the medications mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin and hydrocodone.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Reveals He Broke Up With Liz 8 Times Via Text

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has treated his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Liz, much worse than viewers have already seen. Ed was on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, and shared some shocking things about his relationship after it was revealed that he and Liz broke up during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all that aired in May.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Friedle
Person
Rider Strong
Person
Danielle Fishel
Person
Ben Savage
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
NYLON

'Clueless' Director Reveals What Made Her Cast Brittany Murphy

Amy Heckerling, writer and director of the seminal 90s film Clueless, which continues to influence many a Depop shopper today, shared her first impressions of Brittany Murphy in the new, two-part HBO documentary on the late actor, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? which premiered on October 14. Murphy, of course, played...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Meets World#The Wrap Party
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Brother Duo Joyer Unveil New Captivating VHS-Inspired Video For “Lucky”

In an increasingly fast-paced world, it’s great to take a step back sometimes and to just take it slow. Slow can be comforting and relaxing, but it can also have a great beauty and depth to it. This is especially true when it comes to slowcore. Like the other “core” genres, slowcore is often full of lyrical gems and deep poetic thoughts. While it might not be the most well-known genre, bands like Joyer, the moniker of the brother duo Nick and Shane Sullivan, showcases the great melancholy and drama of slowcore to the world.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’: TV Review

Every scene in Maya and the Three is a feast for the eyes. Deep golds, shimmering blues and fierce reds meld beautifully in this Netflix series about the adventures of a Mesoamerican teen who’s more interested in polishing her fighting skills than attending to her royal duties. Created by The Book of Life director Jorge Gutiérrez, Maya and the Three is a grand fantasy adventure told in nine chapters, beginning on the day of the feisty protagonist’s coronation as princess of the Teca Kingdom. The first episode, “Chapter 1: Quinceañera,” opens with Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) recounting a tale that...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy