CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants to wear special uniforms for Week 6 matchup [Photo]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the New York Giants take the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, they...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Rams at Giants Week 6: New York Dealing With Injuries to Key Players

The Los Angele Rams (4-1) will hit the road to take on the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6. The Rams will enter the contest after having 10 days of preparation after playing on Thursday night in Week 5, giving them additional time to rest and implement an adequate game plan.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Silver linings in disastrous Week Five loss

The New York Giants fell to 1-4 after a disastrous loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas whooped the Giants 44-20 as New York lost a number of key starters during the Week Five matchup. Nearly everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong for the Giants. However, there...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 5 Loss: By the Numbers

Just when they were gradually climbing their way back up the steep ascent of an 0-3 start following a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints last week, the New York Giants lost their grip and took a plummeting tumble. Suffering a devastating 44-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 6 Notebook

On Sunday, the stars were out in abundance at MetLife Stadium, gathered together for what was another honorary weekend for the Giants’ organization in their 2021 calendar. On the field, however, the brighter ones hailed from 3,000 miles away, while the greats of the home franchise and the fans were left recollecting the history books for memories of success amid present disaster.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney speaks on Jalen Ramsey matchup, Daniel Jones relationship

During the week 6 game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, a lot of eyes will be on Kadarius Toney and Jalen Ramsey. Toney, after all, is coming off a breakout performance where he led the Giants offense in yardage and showed some truly impressive mobility. Ramsey, on the other hand, has long been a premier corner and will have the task of shutting down whatever receiver he’s assigned to cover.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: Prediction, matchups for NFC battle between West and East Coasts

The Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants on Sunday afternoon might not appear palatable. Still, when we look at individual and positional matchups, there is more than enough intrigue to go around. It all comes down to the availability of players on the Giants’ side come Sunday. They got beat to a pulp against the Cowboys, both by score and health.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Super Bowl Xlvi#Patriots#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants Week 7 betting preview

The Carolina Panthers (3-3) face the New York Giants (1-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for Week 7 of the NFL. The Panthers started the week as 3.0-point favorites but the spread has since moved to 2.5. The total points line is set at 43.0. The Panthers have a 3-3-0...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants: Matchups, predictions as two struggling teams face off in Week 7

This Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants matchup gives us the tantalizing battle of two teams fighting to remain involved in the playoff race. However, there are several subplots here as well. In Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, we have two QBs clawing for their NFL futures. Meanwhile, in New York, Joe Judge and his coaching staff are on the hot seat, and questions are starting to be asked of Matt Rhule in Carolina as well.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 7 at New York Giants

Opening statement:Congratulations to New York, (Giants Head Coach) Joe Judge, they thoroughly got after us today. Unbelievably disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players and the entire Carolina Panthers. I thought the defense hung tough for a while, but in the end, some really well-thought out but simple things that they did beat us. Offensively, other than that first drive, that was not a very good day in any shape or form. Obviously, I pulled (Panthers Quarterback) Sam (Darnold) in the game. I just felt like we needed some sort of a spark. Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it's all of them. Hoping (Panthers Quarterback) PJ (Walker) would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week. He'll be our quarterback moving forward. In a game like that and I called a fake punt at the minus-15 or 20-yard line the first half trying to get us going and we checked out of it. (Safety Jeremy) Chinn checked out of it. This is obviously not anywhere good enough. I'll answer anything you guys ask today, but at the end of the day, I don't know if we realize the position that we're in. You can tell New York certainly recognized after last week the position they were in, that their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We'll find that this week. We'll have to find that this week moving forward. We're getting ready to play Atlanta. We can't continue to go out, and we were not the tougher team today and that's a credit to the Giants. Coming off what happened to them last week, they showed up to play today at a high level and we were not good enough.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy