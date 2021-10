My husband, Shadi Abu Aker, has been on hunger strike for 61 days. He took this drastic step in protest at being detained by Israeli occupation authorities without charge or trial since 6 October 2020, a practice known as administrative detention.Some 500 Palestinians (out of roughly 4,600 prisoners) are currently detained without charge or trial, their liberty denied by a signed order of the Israeli military. It is indefinitely renewable.Now, Shadi faces the possibility of being force-fed by his jailers – as permitted by Israeli law but in violation of international human rights conventions – along with six other prisoners...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO