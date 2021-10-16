CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get this Price Dropped 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle for $20

Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle. 43 hours of content on Raspberry and Arduino! Take your programming, electronics, and robotics skills to the next level. This bundle...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

RAK introduces Raspberry Pi RP2040 based LoRaWAN core, more Wisblock modules

RAK11310 – Raspberry Pi RP2040, LoRaWAN connectivity. MCU – Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller @ 133MHz with 246 kB RAM. RAK11310 – EU868, US915, AU915, KR920, AS923, IN865, RU865. LoRaWAN 1.0.2 protocol stack (supports Class A & C) I/O ports – UART, I2C, GPIO, USB through a “Wisconnector”. Debugging...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is Price Dropped to $20

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off the 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle. 42 hours of prep content to fast track your Microsoft Azure Professional career from top-rated instructors Scott Duffy and Anand Nednur. This...
AMAZON
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Silicon at the Heart of Long Range Communication Card

The Raspberry Pi RP2040 silicon is starting to turn up in the most unusual places. The $1 SoC is now powering a long range connectivity solution in the new RAK11310 WisBlock LPWAN module just launched by RAKwireless and spotted by CNX Software. The module contains the same RP2040 microcontroller as found in the Raspberry Pi Pico, and conforms to the LoRaWAN low power networking specification.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Crowdfunding Watch: The UDOO KEY for Edge IoT, based on Raspberry Pi RP2040

Here’s one from KickStarter, which is described by its maker SECO as a “flexible AI platform”. The UDOO KEY is a single-board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 and ESP32, and at Edge AI projects. It enables machine learning applications using TinyML, TensorFlow Lite, MicroPython, C and C++, among others.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico minimalist adjustable light for low light photography

Photographers requiring an adjustable illumination for low-light photography might be interested in a new Raspberry Pi Pico project published to the Hackster.io website and taking the form of the aptly named PicoLight. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand the PicoLight offers a versatile photography light that consists of two PCBs and a white acrylic panel to provide a defuse light that can be set to a wide variety of different colors depending on your needs.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max goes on sale today

Amazon is expanding its Fire TV range, with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max going on sale today as the new flagship of the easily-installed streaming devices. Billed as the most powerful Fire TV Stick so far when Amazon revealed it last month, it supports WiFi 6 connectivity along with 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, with easy wireless surround sound options for those with select Echo smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

Using Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard PC as a USB keyboard for your PC

Let’s try not to get confused, but you can now use Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard PC as a standard USB keyboard, optionally with a mouse attached to it, for your computer, or twisted minds may even connect it to a Raspberry Pi SBC… “But why?” you may ask. Because we can.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi Zero FPC Camera Cable – 30cm long

This 30cm long camera cable is specifically designed to work with the Raspberry Pi Zero series (including Zero W and Zero WH) Just plug it into your Pi Zero’s camera port and then the other end into one of the official Pi Cameras for photo and video joy. Please note:...
ELECTRONICS
cnx-software.com

PCIe adapter adds four USB 3.2 ports to Raspberry Pi CM4 IO board

Waveshare has introduced a non-standard PCIe adapter that adds four USB 3.2 ports to the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 IO carrier board in a way that does not take too much height. It’s non-standard as it can not be inserted directly into a typical computer PCIe slot, and Waveshare...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Use Arduino Libraries with the Rasperry Pi Pico C/C++ SDK @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Handy post from fhdm-dev up on Hackster.io. Aside from the low price, range of I/O options and the PIO, one of the great things about the Pico is the C/C++ SDK. The folks over at Raspberry Pi have done a great job creating a programming environment that is easy to use but still allows you to get close to the hardware if that is what you want. Not to mention the comprehensive documentation.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

The Compute Module Comes Of Age: Say Hello To The Real Cutting Edge Of Raspberry Pi

If we wanted to point to an epoch-making moment for our community, we’d take you back to February 29th, 2012. It was that day on which a small outfit in Cambridge put on the market the first batch of their new product. That outfit was what would become the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and the product was a run of 10,000 Chinese made versions of their very first single board computer, the Raspberry Pi Model B. With its BCM2835 SoC and 512 megabytes of memory it might not have been the first board that could run a Linux distribution from an SD card, but it was certainly the first that did so for pocket money prices. On that morning back in 2012 the unforseen demand for the new board brought down the websites of both the electronics distributors putting it on sale, and a now-legendary product was born. We’re now on version 4 of the Model B with specs upgraded in almost every sense, and something closer to the original can still be bought in the form of its svelte stablemate, the Pi Zero.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Inventor Builds a Mind-Controlled Flamethrower Powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 Computer

Inventor Nathaniel F. may be close to creating a real-life Pyro – an alpha level mutant in the X-Men universe – flamethrower kit. However, this one makes use of a brain-computer interface and machine learning. You won’t need an EEG machine that scans brain patterns, but rather just a Mindflex by Mattel and lots of custom programming. That’s right, when combined with a machine learning system running TensorFlow, you’re good to go. Read more for a video demonstration and additional information.
ENGINEERING
ZDNet

New DevOps Bootcamp: Linux Foundation offers low introductory price

Once upon a time, if you wanted a steady tech job, it was hard to beat a systems administrator gig. A sysadmin job is still good, but even better in these cloud-powered days is a DevOps job. So it is that The Linux Foundation and the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) have joined forces to release a new DevOps Bootcamp.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Raspberry Pi CM4: A new project has transformed the popular single-board computer into a Nintendo Switch replica

A new project takes the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and utilises it within a handheld games console. The RetroLite CM4 looks an awful lot like the Nintendo Switch Lite, too. Developers Dmcke5 and StonedEdge has developed a Nintendo Switch replica based around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Supposedly a year in the making, the RetroLite CM4 also uses RetroPie, hence its name.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Micro Gherkin Raspberry Pi Pico mini keyboard

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a tiny Raspberry Pi Pico mini keyboard or keypad may be interested in the aptly named Micro Gherkin. The tiny keyboard offers a compact form factor in both the switches and the pi pico mini PC are surface mounted back to back. It’s creator explains more about the inspiration, design and construction of the Micro Gherkin.
COMPUTERS

