La Vega runs away from Lions in second half, 49-33

A freshman running back gained 307 yards and scored four times to lead the Waco La Vega Pirate to a 49-33 victory over the Brownwood Lions at Gordon Wood Stadium. Bryson Roland did his damage on 20 carries. The Lions are now 2-5 this season and 0-2 in district. La Vega is 4-3, 1-1. Even with the loss, Brownwood generated 504 yards of total offense behind the blocking of Ethan Pesina, Brandon Still, Damian Sanchez, Slayde Espinoza and Roan Aguinaga, including 344 yards on the ground on 65 carries. Quarterback Chance Jones rushed for a career-high 187 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while Konlyn Anderson added 151 yards and scored twice after toting the ball 33 times. Jones also completed 7 of 18 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown, as Jason Jackson grabbed four receptions for 127 yards and scored and Elias Huerta-Doud finished with three grabs for 33 yards. Read a complete game summary with stats and photos from Derrick Stuckly on Brownwoodnews.com at this link.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO