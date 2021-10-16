CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

La Vega runs away from Lions in second half, 49-33

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 7:59 mark of the third quarter, the Brownwood Lions completed their opening possession of the second half with a 31-yard field goal by Junior Martinez for a 17-14 lead over the visiting La Vega Pirates. From that point forward, the Pirates gashed the Lions for 317 of their 413...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Lions Fall to La Vega

A freshman running back gained 307 yards and scored four times to lead the Waco La Vega Pirate to a 49-33 victory over the Brownwood Lions at Gordon Wood Stadium. Bryson Roland did his damage on 20 carries. The Lions are now 2-5 this season and 0-2 in district. La Vega is 4-3, 1-1. Even with the loss, Brownwood generated 504 yards of total offense behind the blocking of Ethan Pesina, Brandon Still, Damian Sanchez, Slayde Espinoza and Roan Aguinaga, including 344 yards on the ground on 65 carries. Quarterback Chance Jones rushed for a career-high 187 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while Konlyn Anderson added 151 yards and scored twice after toting the ball 33 times. Jones also completed 7 of 18 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown, as Jason Jackson grabbed four receptions for 127 yards and scored and Elias Huerta-Doud finished with three grabs for 33 yards. Read a complete game summary with stats and photos from Derrick Stuckly on Brownwoodnews.com at this link.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions target first district win as La Vega comes calling

Though the Brownwood Lions came up short in their District 5-4A Division I opener, strides were made that have fourth-year head coach Sammy Burnett eager to see his team test its mettle against the Waco La Vega Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium. “This is a big...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodtx.com

Brownwood Lions face another tough test against Waco La Vega

Because it happened during the second half of an 18-point loss, it’s easy to overlook the toughness Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones showed during last week’s 43-25 loss to Midlothian Heritage in the District 5-4A Division I football opener. Jones suffered a thumb injury during the second quarter last week, and...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions essentially facing must-win situation at Alvarado

As was the case a year ago, the Brownwood Lions find themselves in the two-game stretch of their District 5-4A Division I schedule that will likely determine whether a postseason berth is on the horizon. Following losses of 43-25 to Midlothian Heritage and 49-33 to Waco La Vega, the Lions...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#La Vega Pirates#District 5 4a Division
brownwoodnews.com

Lions take massive step toward postseason with 56-35 win at Alvarado

ALVARADO – Needing to win two of their final three games to reach the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season, the Brownwood Lions cleared their initial hurdle Friday night with a 56-35 road victory over the Alvarado Indians. “That’s a good football team, we’re very comparable and I knew it...
BROWNWOOD, TX
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions clinch playoff berth with return to win column at Lampasas

LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions snapped their three-game skid in District 6-4A volleyball action and clinched a playoff berth in the process with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers Tuesday night. Brownwood (19-10, 3-4) received 10 kills from Tessa Goodwin, eight from Olivia Fowler, seven...
LAMPASAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownwoodnews.com

Undefeated HPU sets sights on seventh straight win as Belhaven visits

The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets survived their greatest scare to date at Southwestern last week, keeping their unblemished record intact with a 21-17 triumph, while also remaining in a tie for first place atop the American Southwest Conference standings. With 28 votes in this week’s d3football.com Top 25, the Yellow...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lionathletics.com

Pioneers score two in second half to beat Lion Soccer

DENTON – Two second half goals by the Texas Woman's Pioneers propelled the Pioneers to a 2-0 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team at Pioneer Soccer Park on a rainy Wednesday afternoon. Both teams combined for five shots in the first half, but none ending up in the...
WEATHER
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Second half struggles

UNIONVILLE — The Community Vikings led at halftime in their Region 4-3A football matchup against the Cannon County Lions Friday night, but the Lion running game was too much for the Vikings to overcome as Cannon County took the lead for good in the third quarter and raced to a 56-30 victory.
UNIONVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Second Half Open Thread

The Wildcats continue to make enough plays to hang around in Athens, and the Bulldog offense has been explosive if not efficient. Add all that up and you get a 14-7 game that’s at times seemed both as close as the scoreboard implies and less so than it perhaps should have been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
carrollconews.com

Elkins pulls away from Berryville in 2nd half

With the Berryville Bobcats driving downfield late in the first half of last Friday’s game against Elkins, coach Bryan Hutson thought his team had a good chance to pull within striking distance of the Elks. As it turned out, however, the opportunity slipped away and the Elks turned a relatively...
BERRYVILLE, AR
kogt.com

WOS Runs Away From Bobcats

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Orangefield Bobcats entered Friday night undefeated in district and tied for first place. When the night finally concluded the Mustangs were alone in first place after defeating the Bobcats 27-7 at F. L. McClain Stadium in Orangefield. West Orange-Stark (6-1, 4-0) has won its...
WEST ORANGE, TX
AL.com

Jalen Hurts’ 2 second-half TD runs lift Eagles past Panthers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored two second-half touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “It was the definition of what we talk about – dog mentality – because the offense, it wasn’t going good -- right? – for the offense,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “For a long time of that game, it wasn’t good. But when they needed to make plays at the end and it was still tight, they made the plays that we need to make there.”
NFL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Red Raiders use big second half to take down Mesquite Horn, 49-27

MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy went into halftime trailing the host Mesquite Horn Jaguars 20-14. “We came out a little slow, sluggish,” senior Aaron Sears said. “Coach came in at halftime and got onto us. We came back out and picked it up and turned that thing around.”. Turn it around...
MESQUITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early halts skid, inches closer to playoffs with 34-15 triumph over Clyde

CLYDE – The Early Longhorns notched their first District 3-3A Division I victory, snapping a two-game skid and moving within a victory of their second straight postseason berth thanks to Friday night’s 34-15 road triumph over the Clyde Bulldogs. Early (6-2, 1-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Clyde...
CLYDE, TX
vcweplayhard.com

Women's Polo Runs Away From Brahmas

In a game in which all 13 field players scored for the Pirates' women's water polo team, VC ran away from visiting LA Pierce 19-5 Friday afternoon at the Ventura Aquatic Center. Megan Findlay had three goals in leading the rout over the Brahmas, and Emmie Johnston, Lauren Pierce, Bryanna Soto and Natalia Rodriguez each scored twice. Katie Falls had nine saves in goal for Ventura (14-3, 3-1).
VENTURA, CA
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Dragons fall to Brock in straight sets

BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons fell in straight sets to playoff-bound Brock in District 8-3A volleyball action Tuesday night. Bangs (12-15, 2-10) received seven kills from Maggie Morales, four from Jacee Miller, three from Jadyn Miller, two from Wipada Pakaew, and one apiece from Rachel Solis and Neeley Bradley.
BANGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy