CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls: 5 big questions for 2021-22 NBA season

By Kousha Kangarloo
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a busy offseason where they conducted a complete roster overhaul and surrounded franchise superstars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic with quality talent, the Chicago Bulls are now looking to get back into the playoff mix this season. Between Lonzo Ball continually improving and expanding his game each season and LaVine’s...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans | Game Recap: Bulls 121, Pelicans 85

The Bulls defeated the Pelicans, 121-85. Zach LaVine recorded 21 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bulls, while Lonzo Ball added 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3pt FG), five rebounds and four assists in the victory. Trey Murphy III tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Pelicans fall to 1-2.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Scottie Pippen
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball could be an NBA All-Star in 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls targeted Lonzo Ball for a long time because they knew they needed an upgrade at point guard and that he would be an excellent fit next to Zach LaVine. The Bulls got their man right at the start of free agency, and they’re confident he’s going to be worth it even if they get punished for tampering. The guard is an ideal “ceiling raiser” on the Bulls thanks to his two-way skill set and basketball IQ.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
NBA

Chicago Bulls announce 2021-22 broadcast schedule

The Chicago Bulls today released their 2021-22 broadcast schedule. NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) will be the television home and Audacy's 670 AM The Score will serve as the radio home for all local broadcast Bulls basketball games during the 2021-22 season. NBCSCH will carry 79 regular season games. "Bulls Pregame...
NBA
NBC Chicago

4 Bold Bulls Predictions for the 2021-22 NBA Season

4 bold Bulls predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls begin their 57th regular season Wednesday in Detroit against the Pistons. Their offseason moves and strong preseason created expectations and a buzz for the first time in ages. Given high caliber, veteran...
NBA
firstsportz.com

5 Underdogs Entering the NBA 2021-22 Season

Get to know all upon the top 5 underdogs entering the NBA 2021-22 Season here. As hoop fans all over the world will be aware, the festivity of the 75th edition of the NBA season is all set to begin from October 19. With the first couple of encounters already featuring the favorites like Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets among others is all set on the cards, the 2021-22 season will also feature some spectacular underdogs stories as the action on the court commences.
NBA
chatsports.com

Bulls enter 2021-22 regular season confident and energized

None of the starters are injured and no one's been suspended. There's no speculation about job security, trades and the draft lottery. Everyone seems to like one another. The confidence seems earnest and authentic. Yes, this is a story about the Bulls. "The sky's the limit, man," Zach LaVine was...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Pistons final score: Chicago guts out ugly 94-88 win to open 2021-22 season

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win and the Bulls’ 94-88 victory over the Pistons to open the 2021-22 season has them over .500 for the first time since March 2, 2017. After all the talk about the Bulls boasting a potentially explosive offense while struggling on defense, it was that much-maligned defense that came up big as the offense outside of Zach LaVine couldn’t get much going. Going up against a limited Pistons team without No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham certainly helped matters for the defense, which did get taken advantage of down low at times, but their aggressiveness and activity made life difficult on Detroit. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso continued to wreak havoc on that end after killing it in the preseason, and Patrick Williams got a key stop on Jerami Grant late to seal the game. The Bulls held the Pistons to 40.0% shooting, 6-of-28 shooting from 3 and turned 17 turnovers into 22 points.
NBA
fox40jackson.com

2021-22 NBA season: What to know

The NBA 2021-22 season will open up Tuesday with some of the best teams in the league on the docket. The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will meet in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the Western Conference playoffs play-in game.
NBA
CBS Chicago

Bulls Win Home Opener Against The Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 in their home opener. Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot. LaVine welcomed the crowd prior to the first game at the United Center without capacity restrictions since the 2019-20 season, then put on a dazzling display. The All-Star and Olympic gold medalist scored 20 points late in the first half to help send Chicago to the locker room with a 65-47 lead, and made six 3-pointers in the game. Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
62K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy