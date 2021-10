Imagine you are driving home from work one day and are stopped and your car and personal belongings are taken. While this alone is a terrifying thought, it is more horrific when you realize that it isn’t a criminal that is taking your belongings but it’s an officer of the law. Unfortunately, this isn’t just a story, but a real practice called civil asset forfeiture that impacts countless Louisianans.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO