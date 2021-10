Discussion has been going around during the past week about EA potentially dropping the FIFA name for FIFA 23. The speculation was started by EA themselves during a post on their website where they announced for the first time that they may be considering changing the name due to the end of the naming rights contract with FIFA. Currently, EA pays FIFA for the right to call their games FIFA 20, FIFA 21, FIFA 22, etc. That agreement is at an end with FIFA 22 and needs to be renewed.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO