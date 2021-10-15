Butterball Recalls Turkey Products

Butterball has announced a recall of some of its popular turkey products. Now before you get all worked up and bent out of shape about your Thanksgiving turkey, rest easy: it doesn't look like this recall will affect your holiday plans. This recall is limited to some of Butterball's...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall is quickly expanding as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to onions.
Hello Fresh and Every Plate meal kit services, as well as Green Giant produce company, are recalling some of their products as they may contain contaminated onions.
Both Hello Fresh and Every Plate say if you still have a kit that was sent between July 7 and Sept. 8, throw it out.
MORE DETAILS FROM THE FDA:
Hello Fresh
Every Plate
Green Giant
They do note that cooking onions thoroughly kills any salmonella bacteria.
Health investigators say the onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
They have made more than 600 people sick, including up to 10 people in Pennsylvania.
They were last imported in August, but can last up to three months and may still be stored in homes.
For full details on the investigation head to the CDC website.
