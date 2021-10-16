CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring The Full History Of Nintendo's Metroid | Video Gameography

By Ben Reeves
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo's dominant '80s run on the video game industry produced several hit franchises that remain important today. Metroid might not be a massive juggernaut like Super Mario Bros. or The Legend of Zelda, but it's still an icon of the industry ... and...

Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Switch Exclusive Metroid Dread Is Already Being Emulated On PC

Is very much the game of the moment, but it appears some people aren't even playing this new release on Nintendo's hardware. As highlighted by the folks over at PC Gamer, certain individuals are already running this title on open-source Switch emulators - increasing the resolution to 4K and unlocking the framerate.
Nintendo World Report

Translating Metroid's Chozo

(Metroid Dread Spoiler Warning) We've been hard at work digging up some fresh Chozo lore and that required going right to the source. John Rairdin, Matt Zawodniak, and Vyxie Venomous provide a full translation of the Chozo alphabet and a glimpse into their spoken language.
gamesindustry.biz

Metroid Dread is the fastest-selling Metroid game in UK history | UK Boxed Charts

It was a blockbuster week for video game releases, and there are four new games in the UK Top Ten. The game at the top isn't new, however. That game is EA's FIFA 21, which holds firm at No.1 for a second week. The game dropped 58% in boxed sales week-on-week, which is quite a small drop for FIFA -- last year's game dropped 65% in its second week.
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread proves Samus is the hero the Nintendo Switch needs and deserves – Review

Samus Aran has always been one of the most interesting characters in gaming. Almost universally beloved, she is brave, strong, and clad in some of the most iconic armor ever seen in the form of her fantastic Power Suit. She was one of the first prominent female heroes in the medium, and she continues to stomp faces into the dirt nearly 40 years later. The Metroid games have a storied history and a potent formula. People feel the same deep connection and love to them that they do to Mario and Sonic titles.
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread has series’ biggest launch in UK chart history

Although specific sales figures haven’t been provided just yet, Metroid Dread is off to a strong start in the UK. We’re hearing that it’s now the biggest launch for the series in the region ever. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption on Wii previously held that milestone. Furthermore, this is without factoring in digital downloads of Metroid Dread.
Destructoid

Now that Metroid Dread is out, it has a My Nintendo poster reward

Welcome back to the ’90s, where everything is holographic. Nintendo is celebrating the launch of. with a new My Nintendo reward, which has become the new norm for first-party games. Given how popular they are on the shop, it’s no surprise that it’s a Metroid Dread poster set. As a...
Inverse

Metroid Dread is Nintendo’s best game since Breath of the Wild

Is Nintendo’s best game since Breath of the Wild. Renowned bounty hunter Samus Aran has finally unlocked the powerful Omega Cannon. She can now seek revenge on one of the horrifying Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier (E.M.M.I.) robots that has been terrorizing her. Samus takes aim from a distance and peppers it with other projectiles to wear down its fortified armor. The E.M.M.I. gets close — too close — and Samus lets loose a blast from the Omega Cannon: a giant neon ball of plasma crashes into the E.M.M.I.’s power core, and that sinister red light finally goes dim.
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo apologises for game closing bug in Metroid Dread

Nintendo has apologised for a progression prevention bug in Metroid Dread. The error message "The Software Was Closed Because an Error Occurred" appears near the end of the game, causing it to forcibly close. An article on the Nintendo Support page goes into further detail. "We are aware of an...
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Acknowledges Progress Bug In Metroid Dread, Patch Coming Later This Month

Nintendo has released a statement notifying players about a bug in. that could hinder their progress. According to Nintendo, the bug occurs during a specific sequence of events near the end of the game, and will cause it to crash “because an error occurred”. A patch is planned to be released at the end of October 2021 to resolve it.
Washington Post

‘Metroid Dread’: A revitalization of the old action-exploration formula

Arguably, after Mario and Zelda, the most revered franchise in Nintendo’s stable is Metroid, the sci-fi series that follows the exploits of Samus Aran, a spacefaring bounty hunter who has the distinction of being the first major female avatar in gaming this side of Ms. Pac-Man. The early Metroid games (like the Zelda titles) introduced players to the pleasure of exploring labyrinthine maps which gradually disclose their secrets as Samus acquires new abilities, granting her access to previously sealed off areas.
nintendosoup.com

My Nintendo Now Offering More Metroid Dread Wallpaper Sets

Savoring the dark depths of on Nintendo Switch? Here’s another fun bonus for fans of the game!. My Nintendo is now offering more wallpaper sets based on the recently-released title for 50 platinum coins each. As usual, these sets will include wallpapers in various sizes for PCs or mobile phones – and will be available for redemption until 31 January 2022.
