Piping plovers have been endangered since the 1980s because of increased public use of the beaches these shorebirds nest on, and because of additional predators. Coastal states have worked hard to preserve the birds, making great strides. But this year, efforts in Delaware and New Jersey have been set back: A Memorial Day Weekend nor’easter and other storms caused nests to be lost, and the piping plover also faced higher-than-average predation.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO