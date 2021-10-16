CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Two Westchester Locales Tied For First Among Safest Towns In US, New Survey Says

By Zak Failla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough violent crimes spiked across the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of Westchester muncipalities ranked as the safest in the country according to a newly released report. Lewisboro and Sleepy Hollow tied as the number one safest towns in...

