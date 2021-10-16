Mesquite Police Department Log Oct 13 – 14, 2021
10/15/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 10/13/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211013031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0