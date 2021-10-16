'Texas When I Die': The Story Behind Tanya Tucker's Ode to the Lone Star State

Legendary actor James Arness will forever be remembered for playing Marshal Matt Dillon of Dodge City, Kansas on the long-running Western television series Gunsmoke. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota as James King Aurness, the actor worked as a courier for a jewelry company in his youth. Before his acting career, he also served in the US Military during World War II, and although he was rejected as a fighter pilot due to his height, he served in the US Army until he was severely wounded at the Battle of Anzio. His brother, actor Peter Graves, assured him that although he was injured, he could still pursue a career in radio. Arness followed his brother's advice and secured a job as a radio announcer at Minneapolis' WLOL after he recovered. However, the actor soon set his sights for Hollywood and hitchhiked there to pursue his dream of acting.

