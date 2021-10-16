LoL: DetonatioN FocusMe vs Edward Gaming - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

All or nothing for MAD and LNG, The loser will play their final game at Worlds 2021, while the winner moves on to face Gen.G in the final Group D tiebreaker. First Blood went over to LNG, who then picked up a second kill instantly, getting off to a nice start. In response, MAD sent three members to the top side but it was the worst possible scenario for MAD, who had everything to do to get back in the game. It was another kill over to LNG as they secured a 1.5k gold lead at the seven-minute mark. MAD finally got a kill onto the map, diving the top lane 3v1, but disaster struck when two members of MAD died to the tower. Shortly after, ther was another dive from MAD in the mid lane this time. They did get the kill but again lost a kill back, though the Rift Herald was dropped top side, so MAD managed to keep the deficit to just 2k.

