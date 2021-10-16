CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Street and Lomax Street closed Sunday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 8 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Sunday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., the 1 st Street/Lomax Street Junction will be closed to westbound traffic.

Detours will be in place.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at 1 st Street and NW Bonneville Drive north to Garfield Street and then to the west to N. Freeman Avenue where motorists can turn south to get back to Lomax Street. One eastbound lane on 1 st Street will remain open.

The detour is necessary for construction activities on that section of road and is being done on a Sunday to minimize the impact to the traveling public and property owners in that area.

Knife River was contracted by the City of Idaho Falls to install a new waterline and reconstruct 1 st Street between Yellowstone and the 1 st Street/Lomax Junction.

