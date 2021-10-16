CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Rent Prices Are Soaring. Here’s How to Cope

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSdSS_0cTH5ELP00
Image source: Getty Images

Rising rent can wreck your budget. Here's what to do if your housing costs keep climbing.

Inflation has been making the cost of living rise exponentially, forcing consumers to pay more for everything from groceries to gasoline. But it's not just those expenses that are increasing; rent prices are also soaring. That's not due to inflation so much as general demand.

In July, multifamily rents (meaning rents in buildings with multiple units) increased 10.3% from the previous year, according to the latest Yardi Matrix Multifamily Report. Those costs are now sitting at $1,539 on average.

In smaller cities, rent may be averaging lower, while it's much higher in major metro areas like New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. But on a whole, rent costs are higher than they've been in recent years, and that could be hurting a lot of tenants' wallets.

If you're having a hard time grappling with a rent increase, here are a few moves worth making.

One email a day could help you save thousands

Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.

By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.

1. Negotiate

Reminding your landlord that you're a great tenant who's quiet and clean -- and pays rent on time -- could help you avoid a major increase. It never hurts to negotiate when your landlord tries to jack up your rent.

That said, landlords are facing higher costs, too. Real estate taxes are going up as property values increase, and it's getting more expensive to maintain rental units and pay for utilities. Plus, many landlords have gone many months without collecting rent due to the eviction ban that was in place for much of the pandemic. As such, your landlord may not agree to not raise your rent at all -- but you might settle on a compromise, such as a $40 monthly increase instead of $70.

2. Cut back on some other bills

If your rent is rising and you don't want to move (or can't move), you may have to cut back on other expenses to compensate. Take a look at your budget and see which spending categories will be the easiest to reduce.

You may not have much wiggle room to cut back on gas, for example, if you drive often to get to work and run errands. But you may be able to downgrade your cable plan and order takeout less frequently.

3. Get a side job

Putting in a few extra hours of work every week could make it easier to handle a rent increase without having to dip into your savings or, worse yet, rack up debt. These days, there are plenty of side hustles to choose from. If you want a flexible gig, driving for a rideshare company could be a good bet, as you can set your own hours and pick up passengers when it's convenient for you.

On the other hand, many businesses have been struggling to hire this year. So if you're willing to commit to a preset schedule on evenings and weekends, it pays to see if a local restaurant or supermarket needs extra workers.

Rent increases are never fun -- especially not when inflation is making everything more expensive. If you're facing higher housing costs, try negotiating. And if that fails, look at reducing your spending where you can and picking up some work on the side. You can also explore your option for finding a more affordable home, but that could take a while. In the meantime, these suggestions might tide you over while you do your research and see what other rentals are out there.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 7

James Rearick
8d ago

many properties today that rent out are owned by LLC type investments & they encourage turn over to get newer leases & hijack the rents & or try section 8 rentals.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Motley Fool

Fannie Mae Says Mortgages Rates and Home Prices Will Rise Next Year

Home buyers may have a tough road ahead if these predictions come true. Home buyers are struggling to purchase homes today for a good reason. Home prices have soared on a national level, and now, it's become harder to find an affordable place to buy on a limited budget. Even buyers with larger budgets are struggling to find properties in the current market.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Landlord#Real Estate Taxes#Credit Card Debt
arcamax.com

Here's how much home prices have risen since 1950

The rise and fall of home prices can be traced historically to many factors. Some of these include mortgage rates, inflation, historical events like economic recessions, and state-to-state or city-to-city migration rates, to name but a few. The decades between the 1950s to the 2020s saw significant home price fluctuations—especially the period between the post-war 1950s to the late 1980s, which saw a steady rise in home prices, minus a few bumps along the road. The recession in the early 1990s produced a minor real estate market bubble that burst, ultimately bringing a nominal dip in home prices.
BUSINESS
BBC

Flat rental costs soar as young people 'priced out of city'

A woman living in a van due to the high cost of rent said people were being "priced out" of her city. Rebecca Carr, 32, said renting in York would leave her with nothing at the end of the month and she is not alone. Average rents in the city...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
Axios

Rent prices increased sharply in September

A new red flag showed up in Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index: The amount that Americans pay for shelter rose sharply in September. Why it matters: Rent is a big-ticket item — it’s the single largest monthly expense for many people. And when rent rises, it tends to be somewhat sticky.
HOUSE RENT
NBC New York

After Pandemic Plummet, NYC Rent Prices Soar to New Expensive Heights

For anyone looking to get a pandemic deal on a new apartment in the city, the window may have closed for many of those opportunities, a new report found. At the height of the COVID surge in New York City, thousands of Manhattan residents had left the city in favor of the additional room that comes with a house (or at bare minimum, a bigger apartment). According to a report by apartmentguide.com, rents for some apartments had fallen by about a third during 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
athomeincarlsbad.com

Where are Housing Prices Headed?

You may be wondering…where are housing prices headed. This article provides some good insights. If you’re looking to buy or sell a house, chances are you’ve heard talk about today’s rising home prices. And while this increase in home values is great news for sellers, you may be wondering what the future holds. Will prices continue to rise with time, or should you expect them to fall?
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Home price growth will slow dramatically in 2022, says CoreLogic

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. This month a pair of bullish 2022 housing market outlooks dropped. First, Zillow’s latest forecast projected that home values will soar by 13.6% in the coming 12 months—revised upward from its 11.7% outlook published last month. Then, Goldman Sachs dropped a barn burner, predicting U.S. home prices will climb 16% between now and the end of 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

Want to rent out part of your home? Here’s what to know.

It’s no secret that housing is in high demand. Across the United States, people are looking for affordable places to stay, and finding that task more and more difficult to achieve. This creates an opportunity for anyone who might be interested in renting out a portion of their home, be it a spare bedroom, a finished basement, garage apartment or accessory dwelling unit.
HOUSE RENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy