CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

7 apple recipes for baking pies, cakes, tarts and more

Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApples are the fruit I bake with the most, throughout the entire year but most assuredly in fall. Their versatility, abundance and nostalgia-tinged recipes make them a natural for desserts this time of year. Do you know what's for dinner? Get our Eat Voraciously newsletter, and let us help....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellie Krieger
Wide Open Eats

10 Easy, Scrumptious Recipes to Make With Stuffing Mix

The best Thanksgiving dinners are full of delicious and satisfying dishes, from green bean casserole to pumpkin pie. However, we often struggle with what to do with a fridge full of leftovers after the holiday. Stuffing mix is one of the most versatile Thanksgiving ingredients, and with its built-in flavorings and easy preparation, it's perfect for a variety of dishes. If you find yourself with too much stuffing mix on your hands, here are 10 easy, scrumptious recipes with stuffing mix!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Pie#Food Drink#Russian#Jewish#Nourish
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Cape Gazette

Apple cake is a tasty way to enjoy bountiful fall crops

It would seem that every newspaper food editor and online recipe blogger across the country received the same memo: Write about apples this week. One of the articles that intrigued me appeared in the Washington Post under the title “Jewish Apple Cake.” The author, Becky Krystal, described the history of her family’s recipe and her efforts to identify the possible originator of the specific ingredients and instructions.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Slow Cooker Beef Chili

The best slow cooker beef chili recipe doesn’t get any easier than this. Tender beef cubes are pan-seared until crispy golden then slow-cooked for hours in a luscious mixture of onion, garlic, beans, green chili, and spices. It’s thick, beefy, tomato-y, spicy, a little smoky, and so delicious. Try this crockpot beef chili on a chilly night, you’ll love how it is comforting. Enjoy!
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Pecan Pie French Toast Casserole

Sure, eggs and bacon are great. But when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, nothing fits the bill like baked French toast. The sweet, custard-like filling is downright decadent. But if you're a dessert-lover at heart, then there's a recipe out there that's even more impressive—Pecan Pie French Toast. Take a minute to let that sink in. Day-old french bread is dipped in an egg custard that's spiked with cinnamon and vanilla, and then it's layered in a trusty 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. The pecan topping is loaded with nuts, brown sugar, and butter, then whisked together with maple syrup for a little extra a.m. pizzazz. Pecan pie for breakfast? Yes, please! Oh, and it all comes together in just over an hour. So yes, the perfect brunch casserole does exist.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MySanAntonio

Wendy's Partners With the Kellogg Company to Turn Its Beloved Frosty Into a Cereal

Fans of Wendy's iconic light-chocolate-flavored Frosty can get their fix for breakfast now too — and not just in the form of the cold-brew-coffee-infused "Frosty-ccino." The fast-food chain has partnered with Kellogg to put out a limited-edition "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal," CNN reports. According to the press release, the cereal's...
BUSINESS
pauladeenmagazine.com

Peanut Butter Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles are a cookie jar staple that my grandbabies and I love to bake time and again, and this yummy version, filled with creamy peanut butter in every bite, is always a crowd-pleaser. It takes the classic cookie to a whole new level and makes for a fun treat to share with others.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

recipes

Do you know what's more exhausting than spending hours shopping on Black Friday? It's spending the entirety of Thanksgiving cooking dinner. Before the pandemic, many households would invite family and friends over and spend all day roasting a whole turkey, preparing countless side dishes, and then serving it before falling asleep on the couch during the third quarter. Entertaining and preparing a Thanksgiving dinner with the roasted turkey and all the fixings is exhausting. So why not keep things simple this year and prepare an air fried turkey breast? Take back all those hours in the hot kitchen and put your air fryer to work!
RECIPES
simple-nourished-living.com

Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal Muffin Cups

WW Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Apple Baked Oatmeal Muffin Cups. (99 calories | 3 3 1 myWW *SmartPoints value per serving) Baked oatmeal is a great alternative to traditional porridge style oats. Individual oatmeal muffin cups are a particular favorite. They are easy to make, perfectly portioned controlled, and freeze beautifully.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy