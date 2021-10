You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need. Luckily for us, when it comes to seeing the Rolling Stones live, you get both. Collectively, we've all gone through (and still are going through) a traumatic year and a half, one that saw us cut off from communal experiences like live music. But the Stones are offering some spiritual succor and ecstatic joy through the healing power of rock & roll as they return to the stage.

