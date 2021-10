OAKLAND -- Despite their absence from postseason play for the first time since 2017, the A’s do not believe their window of World Series aspirations has closed just yet. It is reasonable to feel like these A’s are not too far off from a postseason run. Though they ended up third in the American League West, they remained close contenders in the Wild Card race up until the final three days of the regular season. Finishing 86-76, 2021 was the first season in which the A’s posted a winning record and did not reach the playoffs since 2005.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO