(Audacy) It's time for the biannual discussion of which team should acquire eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel next. The Chicago White Sox traded for Kimbrel in late July after he had a tremendous first half with the crosstown rival Cubs, but they used him as a setup man in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendricks. That arrangement didn't work out, as Kimbrel posted a 5.09 ERA and 4.56 FIP in 24 games with the White Sox. That came after he had a 0.49 ERA and 1.10 FIP in 39 games with the Cubs, a period that also saw him convert 23 of 25 save chances. Closers are often different animals, and some really aren't meant to pitch anywhere other than the ninth inning.

