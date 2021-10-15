Our Beloved Holiday Swap is Back-& Better Than Ever

Since 2002, Samuel Adams has been delivering the biannual magic of their Utopias brew, an innovative approach to crafting a perfect sip of beer. And in 2021, not only is Utopias back and better than ever, but the bottle is just as gorgeous as ever. While we already knew Utopias...
Ever-chic already, the city of Rye becomes even more shoppable with new-in small businesses that make it easy to support local. With its walkable streets and plenty of foot traffic, Rye is the ideal spot to maintain a small biz. Over the past year, the city’s retail scene has expanded and morphed, with some welcome new additions and changes.
THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
When most of us think about decorating our home with a tree, the first thing we think of is Christmas. After all, most people who celebrate Christmas will have a tree in their home, although some of them may be artificial. Now that Halloween is on the horizon, people want...
Anoka is known as "The Halloween Capital of the World," and is promising that this year is going to be the absolute best year ever for the annual celebration that has been going on now for 101 years. They are proud that they have fun events for every member of...
BANNER ELK — After a scaled-down year due to COVID-19, the Woolly Worm Festival is returning to downtown Banner Elk to full crowds this weekend. This year’s 44th annual Banner Elk’s Woolly Worm Festival, sponsored by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club and Avery County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
In the fall of 2020, fitness company Peloton announced a multi-year partnership with Beyoncé. The news had fans going wild — and being that the singer-songwriter was then the most-requested artist by the brand’s global community, it’s no surprise that the collaboration was a hit. It’s also no surprise that Peloton is keeping the partnership going in a big way. In fact, the exercise platform just announced its latest installment of the Beyoncé Artist Series, which launches Oct. 19 as Peloton's most extensive one to date.
Call it the luck of the Irish or the answer to prayer. Whatever the cause, everything worked out right for Celtic Fest 2021. The weather, which was sunny but mild and breezy, was ideal for an event that was largely outdoors. People responded by coming in big numbers. A few...
If there's one thing we can't resist, it's adorable holiday decor. And one brand that nails it every single time is Rifle Paper Co., a shop known for its colorful florals and love of whimsy. Now, we can finally get our hands on the retailer's 2021 holiday collection, which features everything you could possibly need to deck the halls: mugs, fabric, candles, party foods, cards, wrapping paper, advent calendars, and more!
The Crysis Remastered Trilogy remasters all three main Crysis games, including: Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 for modern platforms with resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 60 fps on consoles. Experience each game with new and improved lighting and overhauled graphics and textures that bring the world to life.
Earlier this month, preregistered residents picked up supplies to create their own unique scarecrow to display on Main Street in Bellport Village during the annual Scarecrow Contest. About 40 scarecrows are being displayed through Halloween. People have an opportunity to vote on which is their favorite. Voting will end on...
“I hope you can help me with this ‘problem’ that is starting to really bother me. I have a neighbour who has also been a friend for about a year. We are both senior widows. We enjoy doing things together and she’s always been helpful, considerate, and fun to be around. The problem is that she loves to cook, and frequently brings me food, or invites herself over for dinner where she brings most of the meal.
This year’s Harvest Festival at Chippokes State Park was all about families and fun, and there was so much free entertainment for kids from teens to toddlers that they probably never even realized that much of the fun was educational as well. That is because so much time and thought goes into planning and providing special activities – many dating back to colonial days.
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Every year around Halloween, about 3,000 pumpkins light up the night sky in Kenova. To make it all possible, it takes hundreds of hours and volunteers to turn the Pumpkin House into one of the area’s most popular fall attractions. The tradition started with just four...
Comments / 0