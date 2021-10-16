CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

League of Women Voters Guide

 8 days ago

Editor’s Note: The responses from the candidates were run as received from the League of Women Voters. What motivates you to want to become a member of the city council?. Serving the city that we love by example. My work volunteering for nonprofits has helped me understand the needs of Midland...

theweektoday.com

A voter’s guide to 2021 fall Town Meeting

Wareham’s annual fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 25 in the Wareham High School auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m. Voters will be asked to vote on 20 issues, ranging from the town’s capital plan to funding for a playground in Swifts Beach. Town Meeting attendees will decide...
WAREHAM, MA
Missoulian

Ward 1, Ward 2 candidates debate in third League of Women Voters city council forum

The Missoula League of Women Voters and Missoula Neighborhoods conducted their third and final municipal city council candidate forum on Wednesday night. Ward 1 candidates Jennifer Savage and Jane VanFossen squared off, as did Ward 2 hopefuls Jordan Hess and Rebecca Dawson. Hess is seeking his third term on council, while the other three candidates are looking to be elected to the municipal body for the first time.
MISSOULA, MT
urbancny.com

League of Women Voters of Syracuse Metropolitan Area Launches Electronic Voter Guide for Onondaga County and City of Syracuse Races

League of Women Voters of Syracuse Metropolitan Area Launches Electronic Voter Guide for Onondaga County and City of Syracuse Races www.vote411.org Local elections are IMPORTANT – VOTE! Vote 411, the League’s electronic voter guide, is now LIVE! Candidate information is available for all candidates running in Onondaga County and City of Syracuse races.
SYRACUSE, NY
Beaumont Enterprise

Voter Guide: Mid-county firefighters seek voters support on the ballot

Midcounty firefighters are seeking voters’ support for a chance to negotiate working conditions and pay. Two local professional firefighters associations, Port Neches Local No. 3713 and Groves Local No. 1905, were received hundreds of signatures on its union petitions, which added collective bargaining as an option for voters to make their voice heard on the Nov. 2 ballot. Early voting began Oct.18 and continues until Oct. 29.
PORT NECHES, TX
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Voter guide: Local elections on November 2

See what's on the ballot around Southwest and Central Idaho. This year in Boise, whether you vote in a city council race will depend on where you live. Boise, Eagle, Garden City, Kuna, Meridian, Star; West Ada School Dist. Adams County. New Meadows. Blaine County. Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum: Blaine...
BOISE, ID
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

A voters' guide for Cedar Falls election

I have lived here for nearly 30 years, and, like many of you, am committed to community improvement in our metro area. As I consider the candidates running for Cedar Falls City Council and mayor positions, I am thinking of the following considerations:. Civility and willingness to solve problems, an...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Dayton Daily News

Voter Guide: West Carrollton City Council

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Associate’s degree, FBI National Academy, Certified Law Enforcement Executive, Police Executive Leadership College. Current Employment: Staybridge Suites Austin Landing. Community Involvement: West Carrollton City Council, West Carrollton Lions Club,...
DAYTON, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated City in the Country

Educational attainment in America affects a number of aspects of life. Among them are lifelong income, poverty, where people live, and sometimes where their children go to school. Low income may mean people don’t even have enough for food. People without a high school education are generally worse off in terms of these outcomes. And […]
theintelligencer.com

From the Chamber: No tricks, but many treats when it comes to Chamber involvement

You won’t find ghosts or goblins, skeletons or jack-o’-lanterns, monsters or vampires, zombies or witches at our Chamber. However, in order to get you into the spirit of Halloween, I thought you might benefit from trick-or-treating with us. It’s no trick when we tell you that your business concerns can...
CBS Denver

National Voting Rights Leaders Converge On Denver for First-Of-Its-Kind Event To Combat Voter Suppression

DENVER (CBS4) – Mayors and lawmakers from around the country converged on Denver to take a stand against a wave of new laws that make it harder to vote. This year alone, 19 states passed restrictive voting laws. (credit: CBS) Mayor Michael Hancock hosted the event that he called a National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voting Rights. He says many people — especially in states like Colorado where it’s easy to vote — don’t realize what’s going on in states like Texas and Georgia where new laws make it harder to vote. “We got to this moment where I could exercise the right to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Baltimore

Three Maryland Cities Among ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...
CBS LA

‘Best Small Cities In America’: Just 3 Southland Communities Make Top 200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Southland did not fare well in a new study of the best small cities to live in the nation. The study released this week the finance website WalletHub examined metrics from 1,322 cities with populations ranging between 25,000 and 100,000 people. The highest ranked Southern California small city was Yorba Linda, which came in at No. 97 overall. Newport Beach came in at No. 148. Lake Forest was No. 177. Compton came in ranked No. 1,286. Bell Gardens was No. 1,279. The top five were Sammamish, Wash., Carmel, Ind., Brentwood, Tenn., Lexington, Mass., and Reading, Mass. The study used five primary metrics to make the rankings: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. To see the full results, click here.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

