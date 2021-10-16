CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

By DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dm9K_0cTGtQRX00

Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin.

At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus.

Interest in the drug started rising toward the end of last year and the beginning of this one, when studies — some later withdrawn, in other countries — seemed to suggest ivermectin had some potential and it became a hot topic of conversation among conservatives on social media.

The lawsuits, several of them filed by the same western New York lawyer, cover similar ground. The families have gotten prescriptions for ivermectin, but hospitals have refused to use it on their loved ones, who are often on ventilators and facing death.

There has been a mix of results in state courts. Some judges have refused to order hospitals to give ivermectin. Others have ordered medical providers to give the medication, despite concerns it could be harmful.

In a September case on Staten Island, state Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio refused to order the use of ivermectin in a situation where a man sued a hospital on behalf of his ill father, citing its unproven impact.

“This court will not require any doctor to be placed in a potentially unethical position wherein they could be committing medical malpractice by administering a medication for an unapproved, alleged off-label purpose," he wrote.

It's astonishing, said James Beck, an attorney in Philadelphia who specializes in drug and medical device product liability and has written about the influx of cases. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

In some cases, an initial order to give the drug has been reversed later.

Hospitals have pushed back, saying their standards of care don't allow them to give patients a drug that hasn't been approved for COVID and could potentially cause harm, and that allowing laypeople and judges to overrule medical professionals is a dangerous road to go down.

“The way medicine works is, they are the experts, the doctors and ... the hospitals," said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. “When you go there, you’re not going to a restaurant. You don't order your own treatments."

“You can’t have a medical field that’s subjected to having to practice according to patient demand backed up by court orders. That is positively horrible medicine" Caplan said.

Ralph Lorigo doesn't see it that way. The attorney from Buffalo, New York, filed his first of several ivermectin lawsuits in January after being approached by the family of an 80-year-old woman who was in the hospital on a ventilator. His second case was later that month, for a hospitalized 65-year-old woman.

In both cases, judges ordered hospitals to give the women get ivermectin as their families wanted. Both women survived their hospitalizations.

Lorigo, who has taken on numerous cases since, is adamant that ivermectin works. Health experts and federal agencies say that any evidence of it being effective against COVID-19 is slim and more research needs to be done. Studies are currently underway.

Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat infections of roundworms, lice and other tiny parasites in humans. The FDA has tried to debunk claims that animal-strength versions of the drug can help fight COVID-19, warning that taking it in large doses can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, delirium and even death.

Lorigo said his clients haven't sought those kinds of doses, only the versions of the medication made for humans.

Of doctors refusing to treat patients with ivermectin, Lorigo said, “they are not gods because they wear white jackets,” he said. “I take issue with their stance.”

And as for hospital administrators, “it’s like only they rule the roost, only they make a decision in their hospital. I’m not accepting that as a rule of law for us.”

The court fights over the drug have taken place as courts have also wrestled with issues like whether employers or states can order workers to be vaccinated against the virus, which has killed more than 700,000 people in the U.S.

Beck, the drug liability lawyer, said that doctors do have the power to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID, even though it hasn't been approved by the FDA for that disease, if they think it has therapeutic value — a so-called “off label” use.

“I have never seen a case before this where the judge was asked to force someone to engage in an off label use," he said.

Lorigo said he has received more inquiries from families about the drug in the last 10 weeks and now has four attorneys working on these cases, including two he recently hired.

Comments / 1

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Caplan
healthday.com

Poisoning Related to Ivermectin Exposure for COVID-19 Described

THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-one cases of poisoning for ivermectin exposure relating to COVID-19 were reported to the Oregon Poison Center in August 2021, according to a letter to the editor published online Oct. 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Courtney Temple, M.D., from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Palm Beach Interactive

Judge wary of ordering Palm Beach Gardens hospital to give ivermectin to COVID patient

WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County judge Friday struggled with the question of whether he has the power to order Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center to give a grievously ill Loxahatchee woman a drug that hasn’t been approved for use to treat people with COVID-19. While attorneys representing Tamara Drock’s husband said other judges in Florida have ordered the use of the parasite-fighting drug ivermectin over hospitals’ objections, Circuit Judge James Nutt said state law is unclear.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Ivermectin#Covid#Medical Malpractice#Supreme Court
louisianarecord.com

Judge's order on ivermectin for COVID-19 patient raises concerns among caregivers

LSMS President William Freeman opposes intrusions on the patient-physician relationship. | Louisiana State Medical Society. A Louisiana judge’s order to give a critically ill COVID-19 patient the deworming medication ivermectin is raising concerns among medical professionals about court intrusions on the practice of medicine. Judge John Keller of the 22nd...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Intercept

Far-Right Health Care Companies Made Millions Prescribing Unproven Covid Remedies

As the national push to vaccinate people against Covid-19 continues, hundreds of thousands of hacked documents show how a group of doctors is explicitly pushing unproven and potentially dangerous alternatives on people hesitant to follow public health authorities’ recommendations to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and socially distance. This week on Intercepted: Nausicaa Renner, The Intercept’s Washington editor, and Micah Lee, director of information security for The Intercept, discuss how a network of right-wing health care companies have been charging millions from people around the U.S. by promoting, prescribing, and selling unproven and ineffective medications for Covid-19. Lee, who received a trove of records from an anonymous hacker, was able to break down the complex network of organizations and companies involved in the operation. At the heart of it is America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of far-right doctors led anti-vaccine physician Simone Gold that promotes and prescribes unproven medications like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. The data Lee received not only shows how profitable the operation is, but also how wide the falsehoods pushed by this organization have spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How an online pharmacy made millions selling unproven COVID-19 drugs

Digital pharmacy Ravkoo took advantage of relaxed telehealth and prescribing regulations to fill thousands of prescriptions amid the pandemic, most of which were for unproven COVID-19 treatments promoted by anti-vaccination groups, Time reported Oct. 13. Five things to know:. From November 2020 to September 2021, Ravkoo filled at least 340,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KWCH.com

Wesley Medical Center treated patients who overdosed on ivermectin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors across the U.S. and the world have warned people to think twice before using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Now, we’re learning Wesley Medical Center treated multiple patients last week, some of them children, who had overdosed on ivermectin. While there are no proven studies showing...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Predicts The Future Of The Pandemic In Texas

Dr. Fauci recently made a prediction that has experts worried about another surge of infections in Texas (and several other states). "As long as you have virus freely circulating in the environment in society, jumping from person to person, that virus, by the fact that it continually replicates, gives itself ample opportunity to mutate," Fauci noted. Since Texas has looser restrictions than Democratic states such as California, the virus will have a higher probability of developing a variant that can evade vaccines. And obviously, a terrifying development like that could undo a lot of hard work and sacrifice made by the American people.
TEXAS STATE
fox40jackson.com

Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a doctor, prescribes ivermectin to patient to treat COVID-19

A Republican congressman from Maryland who is also a licensed physician said he prescribed the drug Ivermectin to patients for the treatment of the early stages of COVID-19. “I have prescribed ivermectin as treatment for early COVID,” U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, who represents Maryland’s first congressional district, said in a statement to Fox 5 DC. “Data from India and elsewhere supports that off-label use. Off-label prescribing is commonly done for many medical illnesses.”
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy