David Gidwani pined and pleaded for a birthday present last week. He was absent 30 percent of the time in 2021. I would not feel the need to celebrate his birthday nor give them a present. Missing BoA meetings has become the norm for Gidwani, the meeting minutes prove it. In my humble opinion this is the height of arrogance and pompousness on his part. His true disdain for our city is very evident in his actions. The once a month meetings last about 1 hour. The agendas and backup documents are always ready in advance to study and discuss with the Mayor, other board members or City Hall Staff. The meetings were also revamped in 2020 to allow for virtual attendance by Alderman and the public. But Gidwani's attendance record even before the pandemic reeked of his lack of dedication and care for his constituents. I can only guess that the title of Alderman is what he craved and not the duties and responsibilities that comes with it.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO