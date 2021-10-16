CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Lady Knights fall to SAC-7 leader

By Bladen Journal
CLINTON — West Bladen was defeated in straight sets by league-leading Clinton on Thursday in high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights fell 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup. The Lady Dark Horses remained tied with Midway atop the league standings, each with one loss to the other.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, seven kills, three blocks; junior Makayla Wright, five kills; sophomore Trinity Meares, three blocks; junior Emily Young, 7-of-8 serving; sophomore Maddie Walters, two kills.

• Clinton: Abby Batchelor, 12 kills, four blocks; Mackenzie Pope, seven kills; Carrie Jordan, 20-of-20 serving; Sydney Pennell, 11-of-11 serving; Blythe Jackson, 9-of-10 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-9 SAC-7, 3-13 overall, hosts Red Springs on Saturday; Clinton, 10-1 SAC-7, 15-4 overall, at East Bladen on Tuesday.

