Bike messenger stabbed to death in e-bike robbery on Lower East Side of Manhattan

A bike messenger who was delivering food was brutally stabbed to death and robbed of his e-bike early Saturday in Manhattan.

Police said officers found a 51-year-old man with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to the abdomen around 1:05 a.m. on Hester Street on the Lowest East Side near FDR Park.

According to police, the victim was able to alert a Parks Department employee who was in the area.

The Parks Department employee saw the suspect riding away on the e-bike.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police crimes scene units were able to recover evidence from the area.

Detectives have been looking for surveillance video and are still searching for a suspect.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second homicide in the area in less than 24 hours.

On Friday night, a 16-year-old was shot and killed after gunfire rang out near a busy intersection in Manhattan.

Police say a 16-year-old male was pronounced dead after he was shot at the intersection of Delancey Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East Side.

These two deadly crimes have left people rethinking their sense of safety.

"I definitely have always felt safe in this area, shocked to hear something happened during the night," nearby resident Hannah Song said. "I've always walked around here with my friends at nighttime."

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

