CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Remembering civil rights champion Timuel Black

By WBEZ Chicago
ketr.org
 8 days ago

Timuel Black came to Chicago from Alabama as a baby just a month after Chicago's 1919 race riots. As he once told NPR's Code Switch... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) TIMUEL BLACK JR: Blacks began come North for three basic reasons. One was to escape the tyranny and the violence of...

www.ketr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wfmt.com

From 2013: Legendary Chicagoan Timuel Black Reflects on Studs Terkel

Timuel Black, who died on October 13, 2021 at age 102, lived a truly extraordinary life. A historian, a veteran, an activist, and a teacher, Black moved to Chicago with his family when he was younger than a year old. The city remained his home for the next century, attending DuSable High School and earning degrees Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago after returning from World War II (Black said that witnessing the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald helped spark his passion for improving the world). In the Civil Rights Movement, Black was an asset to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping organize Chicagoans to turn out for the March on Washington. He was also instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, among many other accomplishments.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago historian, activist and cultural icon Timuel Black dies at 102

Timuel Black liked to tell the story of how he arrived in Chicago. When he was eight months old, he looked around at the oppression in his Birmingham, Ala. birthplace and said “shit, I’m leaving here.” His mother said to his father, “that boy can’t even change his diapers — we’d better go with him.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Chicago Sun-Times

Timuel Black brought his scholarship out of the ivory tower and inspired generations

Dr. Timuel Dixon Black Jr. was an historian who lived history. My friend died in his Chicago home last week, at 102. Tim was part of the Great Migration, a baby when his sharecropper parents moved to Chicago from Birmingham, Alabama. They settled in Bronzeville. “The Black Belt” was the only place they could live. They escaped the Jim Crow South but landed in an equally segregated system, one that persists today.
CHICAGO, IL
NWI.com

Hatcher hailed as civil rights trailblazer

GARY — “It all started in Gary.” That image from a 1968 Life magazine cover showing a young Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was on a T-shirt worn by Markeal Watkins. “This is special,” said Watkins, whose family has long known and supported the former mayor. “To remember his legacy is amazing.”
GARY, IN
RiverBender.com

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement On The Passing Of Timuel Black

CHICAGO — Lt. Governor Stratton's statement: "Today, we mourn the loss of legendary civil rights activist and historian Timuel Black. In over a century of life and service, Timuel Black paved the way for justice and equity through his incredible work. "He will forever be embedded in history as a champion for the downtrodden. Timuel Black was a beacon, helping to guide the city, state, and country in the direction of progress. From his work organizing Chicago for the 1963 March on Washington Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Webster
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Timuel Black
Person
Tim Black
NBC Chicago

Live Coverage: Funeral Service Held for Chicago Civil Rights Activist Timuel Black

A funeral service will be held Friday to honor the life and legacy of Chicago civil rights activist Timuel Black, who died earlier this month at the age of 102. Black, who passed away Oct. 13, spent decades on the front lines of the struggle for civil rights in the United States, working with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helping to get the late Mayor Harold Washington elected in 1983.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Civil Rights#Racial Injustice#Npr#The Ku Klux Klan#Chicagoan
Chicago Defender

Celebration of Life Services of Timuel D. Black

Less than a week after the Illinois House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing his life-time accomplishments, Timuel D. Black Jr. passed away. Black, a cultural icon, civil rights activist, historian, author and educator, passed away Oct. 13. Timuel was 102 years old and his passing comes just two months shy of his Dec. 7 birthday. The funeral arrangements are being handled by AA Rayner and Sons (https://aaraynerandsonsfuneralhome.com/).
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Civil rights leader Timuel Black laid to rest in small but robust service attended by community, local leaders

“The world was Timuel Black’s classroom and we have lived enough to be some of his many students,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger said of the late South Side griot Timuel Dixon Black Jr. “He had an amazing ability to grasp the past and have a vision for the future and use the both of them to build the present day we have right before us.” Pfleger eulogized Black on Friday at his small, but robust ...
CHICAGO, IL
atlantarealestateforum.com

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights Advocates for Freedom

Jill Savitt, CEO for the National Center of Civil and Human Rights, joins the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast to discuss the center’s exhibits and the importance of advocating for civil and human rights. Savitt joins hosts Carol Morgan and Todd Schnick for the Around Atlanta segment. Savitt, involved...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
POLITICS
alreporter.com

Son of civil rights icon to lead Huntsville Council

The son of a civil rights hero will lead the city council in Alabama’s largest city. John Meredith was elected president of the Huntsville City Council on Thursday evening. The vote was unanimous. Meredith is the son of James Meredith, the first Black student at the University of Mississippi and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Southern

Community remembers activist Hugh Muldoon as 'champion of the voiceless'

Hugh Muldoon, a Carbondale leader in numerous faith and civic organizations and movements, is being remembered for his tireless dedication to causes of justice, compassion and peace. Muldoon died Tuesday. He was 82. A longtime director of Carbondale’s Interfaith Center – now called Gaia House – near the Southern Illinois...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy