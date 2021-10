It seems that Mac sales numbers keep getting better and better for Apple. The company has already reported record sales back in October 2020, thanks to the MacBook Pro, and it seems that they will only get better with the arrival of the new Apple Silicon 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are expected to arrive soon. The latest report from Canalys already claims that Apple’s fiscal Q4 2021 will be a success since its latest report (calendar Q3) suggests that it has reached 14 percent growth.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO