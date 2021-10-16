CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Can the United Nations Do About Counterterrorism?

By Naureen Chowdhury Fink
Defense One
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, 2001, the United Nations Security Council moved swiftly and laid the keystone of an international framework of counterterrorism efforts. Twenty years later, it’s past time to rethink all of them. Back then, the Security Council obliged states to deny terrorists...

