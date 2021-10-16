What Can the United Nations Do About Counterterrorism?
By Naureen Chowdhury Fink
In the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, 2001, the United Nations Security Council moved swiftly and laid the keystone of an international framework of counterterrorism efforts. Twenty years later, it’s past time to rethink all of them. Back then, the Security Council obliged states to deny terrorists...
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A group of Afghan women urged the United Nations to block the Taliban from gaining a seat at the world body, calling for better representation for their country during a visit to the organisation's New York headquarters on Thursday. "It's very simple," former Afghan...
More than 22 million Afghans will suffer "acute food insecurity" this winter, UN agencies said Monday, warning the already unstable country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
"This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance," said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
The crisis is already bigger in scale than that facing Yemen or Syria, and worse than any food insecurity emergency apart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials told AFP.
"Afghanistan is now among the world's worst humanitarian crises -- if not the worst -- and food security has all but collapsed," Beasley said in a statement.
America’s top generals say a counterterrorism partnership with the Taliban is a possibility. They have even explored a potential deal with Vladimir Putin to use Russian military bases as a launchpad for U.S. strikes on extremists. The drastic measures under serious consideration in the Biden administration underscore the daunting challenges...
The first round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting, the United Nations envoy for Syria said Friday. The talks started Monday following a nine-month hiatus of the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee where government, opposition and civil society are represented. This week, the delegations returned to Geneva after mediation by Geir Pedersen, the U.N. envoy for Syria. They had agreed on a mechanism to begin drafting the constitution for the war-torn country, part of...
WASHINGTON — In the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a top American general met Taliban leaders in Qatar and warned them to keep their forces out of Kabul for a few more days or else face the threat of U.S. airstrikes. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head...
A recent development in Kabul is that the Taliban tells Joe Biden to stop flying drones over any part of Afghan territory. This comes about as the Jihadis are concerned over the overflights which are monitoring their every move. The terror Jihadis even sent a veiled message to the White...
Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday for the first time accepted that collapse of the former government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) was not in the interest of the people and that it did not happen in an organized manner. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid...
The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS.
The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump.
The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war.
But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister. “The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country. “As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter
Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian figures sharing power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
Civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government had also been detained, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.
Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with Khartoum shuttered, it added.
Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the ministry said, as patriotic songs were aired on television.
After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
PHILADELPHIA — When the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan provoked a humanitarian crisis, Philadelphia's two major resettlement agencies decided to act together, big and bold: They would welcome 1,000 Afghans to new lives. If other places could consider accepting that many evacuees, then larger, more diverse Philadelphia could do the same.
There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
After President Biden said at a CNN town hall last night he would defend Taiwan from an attack by China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said there is "no room for compromise" on its territorial claims on the island. The latest trading of barbs between the U.S. and China over Taiwan...
