PIERRE, S.D. (News Release) — The State Cross Country Meet will be held in Sioux Falls October 23, 2021 at Yankton Trail Park. All of last year’s champions have returning squads this year. Last year’s Class AA boys and girl’s champions are both running today, Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central and O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie both hope to retain their titles. Class A boys champion Cody Farland, St. Thomas More has graduated and Hill City’s Abby Cutler will be running to keep her title. We will crown a new Class B girls and boys champion as Cody Larson, Warner has graduated and Hallie Person is not running.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO