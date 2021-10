Your piece (The big idea: should we work less?, 11 October) was an interesting and compelling argument for shorter working time. It is a discussion that is timely given the twin challenges of decarbonisation and greater automation that many workers face, but it is also long overdue. A report carried out by the New Economics Foundation for the Confederation of Shipbuilding & Engineering Unions (CSEU) showed that working time had been on a steady downwards curve in the UK from 1918 until the early 1980s, with productivity steadily improving at the same time. As working time froze, productivity also stagnated and the results are plain to see in our current supply crises and labour shortages.

